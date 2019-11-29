Bulldog
Maven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Score Predictions for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

Jordan Jackson

The Georgia Bulldogs are 28.0 point favorites as they head down to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. 

The Georgia faithful got a bit of bad news this week with Lawrence Cager suffering a severe ankle injury in Wednesday's practice that will keep him out of the next two games at least. 

Though there should be a smile on the horizon with a Georgia Bulldogs win tomorrow in Atlanta. Or at least this week's score predictions seem to think so: 

Jordan Jackson (Georgia Wins, 37-6) 

Clean Old Fashioned Hate has arrived once again and the 2019 edition of the rivalry is as big of a mismatch as ever. This will be a great opportunity for the Georgia Bulldogs offense - in particular, the passing game - to regain some confidence in midst of recent struggles. The lowly Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets allow 215 yards per game on the ground while relying on the ground game as their primary method of moving the football rushing for 157 yards per contest. That spells doom against the fourth-ranked Dawgs and D'Andre Swift, who excel at running the football averaging nearly 200 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Dawgs run defense has been a fortress, stifling the opposing ground game by allowing just 68.5 yards per game. This includes allowing an unheard-of negative one-yard rushing last week against Texas A&M. This one will get ugly quickly, so expect to get a sneak peek at some young Dawgs with potential.

Georgia 37 Georgia Tech 6 

USATSI_10436380
QB, Jake Fromm in 2017

Brent Wilson (Georgia wins, 34-6) 

Heading into another edition of Clean Old-fashioned hate, expect Georgia to not play around with Georgia Tech. This will be Geoff Collins' first go-round in this rivalry, and Kirby Smart will take advantage of that. Expect Georgia’s offensive struggles to go away, as we’ll see guys like George Pickens be fed through the air, as D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien pound the ball on the ground. Defensively, it’s just about staying off the field and trying to stay healthy with a big opponent coming up next week. Georgia will roll on with this one from the opening kick-off, but don't expect Kirby to run it up. 

Brooks Austin (Georgia wins, 42-10) 

Georgia Tech's first-year head coach Geoff Collins has his hands full as he looks to rebrand a program that's spent the last decade entrenched in an offensive scheme that would connote the Nebraska Cornhuskers of the 90s. It's going to take quite a while before Georgia Tech has the quality of players to run a modern-day scheme and expect to beat this Georgia team as it's currently constructed. At least with Paul Johnson's flexbone option attack, it was something teams had to prepare for because no one really runs it anymore.

Expect Georgia's younger guys to not take their foot off the gas, after all, they haven't gotten much run since Arkansas State earlier in the year. Georgia's been in too many close games. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football Injury Report: Latest on WR Lawrence Cager

Brooks Austin
1 0

The latest development in a series of unfortunate injuries has landed Georgia WR Lawrence Cager back on the injury report headed into Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Georgia Football: The Silent Solid Rock Tyler Clark

Jordan Jackson
4 1

In a 3-4 defense, the big defensive linemen are often overlooked. Yet despite a lack of gaudy numbers, Tyler Clark is a solid rock for the UGA Defense.

Georgia Football All-Time Dream Team

Brooks Austin
3 0

In honor of today being Thanksgiving, we at the Bulldog Maven felt it was necessary to get a bit nostalgic. Here is the Georgia Bulldogs All-Time Dream Team.

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs Georgia

Brooks Austin
64 1

Log on and join the in-game discussion as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas A&M Aggies live from Sanford Stadium down on the Plains.

Can Georgia Score Enough Points against LSU without WR Lawrence Cager?

Brooks Austin
3 0

With Georgia's leading receiver, Lawrence Cager suffering a severe ankle injury can they score enough points against LSU to win the SEC Championship?

What Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Means for Jake Fromm's NFL Draft Stock

Matt Solorio
8 3

Why Tua Tagovailoa's Hip Injury Translates to a Jake Fromm-less Bulldog Offense in 2020

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Predicting the Breakout Performers for the Bulldogs

Matt Klug
2 1

The Georgia Bulldogs are a 29.0 point favorite over Georgia Tech in the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Here are our predictions for breakout performers.

CFP Rankings Prediction: Can Georgia Stay at Four Spot?

Brooks Austin
4 2

Following a 19-13 win over a three-loss A&M squad, it's reasonable to ask, can Georgia hold serve on their fourth ranking into week 13 of the CFP rankings.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Know Your Enemy with SI's Jackets Maven

Brooks Austin
1 0

With the latest edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate set for Saturday at noon between Georgia and Georgia Tech, it's time to get to know your enemy.

Georgia Football: Say Your Goodbyes to D'Andre Swift

Brooks Austin
2 1

With D'Andre Swift having the chance to be a first round pick in the upcoming draft, it's time for Georgia Football fans to starting saying their goodbyes.