Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Score Predictions for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

The Georgia Bulldogs are 28.0 point favorites as they head down to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

The Georgia faithful got a bit of bad news this week with Lawrence Cager suffering a severe ankle injury in Wednesday's practice that will keep him out of the next two games at least.

Though there should be a smile on the horizon with a Georgia Bulldogs win tomorrow in Atlanta. Or at least this week's score predictions seem to think so:

Jordan Jackson (Georgia Wins, 37-6)

Clean Old Fashioned Hate has arrived once again and the 2019 edition of the rivalry is as big of a mismatch as ever. This will be a great opportunity for the Georgia Bulldogs offense - in particular, the passing game - to regain some confidence in midst of recent struggles. The lowly Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets allow 215 yards per game on the ground while relying on the ground game as their primary method of moving the football rushing for 157 yards per contest. That spells doom against the fourth-ranked Dawgs and D'Andre Swift, who excel at running the football averaging nearly 200 yards per game. Meanwhile, the Dawgs run defense has been a fortress, stifling the opposing ground game by allowing just 68.5 yards per game. This includes allowing an unheard-of negative one-yard rushing last week against Texas A & M. This one will get ugly quickly, so expect to get a sneak peek at some young Dawgs with potential.

QB, Jake Fromm in 2017

Brent Wilson (Georgia wins, 34-6)

Heading into another edition of Clean Old-fashioned hate, expect Georgia to not play around with Georgia Tech. This will be Geoff Collins' first go-round in this rivalry, and Kirby Smart will take advantage of that. Expect Georgia’s offensive struggles to go away, as we’ll see guys like George Pickens be fed through the air, as D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien pound the ball on the ground. Defensively, it’s just about staying off the field and trying to stay healthy with a big opponent coming up next week. Georgia will roll on with this one from the opening kick-off, but don't expect Kirby to run it up.

Brooks Austin (Georgia wins, 42-10)

Georgia Tech's first-year head coach Geoff Collins has his hands full as he looks to rebrand a program that's spent the last decade entrenched in an offensive scheme that would connote the Nebraska Cornhuskers of the 90s. It's going to take quite a while before Georgia Tech has the quality of players to run a modern-day scheme and expect to beat this Georgia team as it's currently constructed. At least with Paul Johnson's flexbone option attack, it was something teams had to prepare for because no one really runs it anymore.

Expect Georgia's younger guys to not take their foot off the gas, after all, they haven't gotten much run since Arkansas State earlier in the year. Georgia's been in too many close games.