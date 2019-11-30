Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Projected Starting Lineups for the Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Atlanta today to take on the (3-8) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Dawgs are currently a 28.0 point favorite in the contest, despite not having score 28 points as a team since the Tennessee game back in early October.

Geoff Collins' squad is battling through a tough season, though if their upset wins over NC State and Miami prove anything it's that Collins has no problems getting his players up for a big game. For Georgia Tech and their upperclassmen, this is their playoff or bowl game and it's against Georgia.

Offense:

QB: Jake Fromm, JR

RB: D'Andre Swift, JR

WR: George Pickens, FR

WR: Kearis Jackson, RFR

WR: Demetris Robertson, JR

TE: Charlie Woerner, JR

LT: Andrew Thomas, JR

LG: Solomon Kindley, JR

C: Trey Hill, SO

RG: Ben Cleveland, JR

RT: Isaiah Wilson, RSO

Defense:

NT: Jordan Davis, SO

DT: Tyler Clark, SR

OLB: Azeez Ojulari, RFR

OLB: Malik Herring, JR

ILB: Monty Rice, JR

ILB: Tae Crowder, SR

FS: J.R. Reed, SR

SS: Richard LeCounte, JR

STAR: Mark Webb, JR

CB: DJ Daniel, SO

CB: Eric Stokes, RSO

Talking Points: