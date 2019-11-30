Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Projected Starting Lineups for the Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs are in Atlanta today to take on the (3-8) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Dawgs are currently a 28.0 point favorite in the contest, despite not having score 28 points as a team since the Tennessee game back in early October.
Geoff Collins' squad is battling through a tough season, though if their upset wins over NC State and Miami prove anything it's that Collins has no problems getting his players up for a big game. For Georgia Tech and their upperclassmen, this is their playoff or bowl game and it's against Georgia.
Offense:
- QB: Jake Fromm, JR
- RB: D'Andre Swift, JR
- WR: George Pickens, FR
- WR: Kearis Jackson, RFR
- WR: Demetris Robertson, JR
- TE: Charlie Woerner, JR
- LT: Andrew Thomas, JR
- LG: Solomon Kindley, JR
- C: Trey Hill, SO
- RG: Ben Cleveland, JR
- RT: Isaiah Wilson, RSO
Defense:
- NT: Jordan Davis, SO
- DT: Tyler Clark, SR
- OLB: Azeez Ojulari, RFR
- OLB: Malik Herring, JR
- ILB: Monty Rice, JR
- ILB: Tae Crowder, SR
- FS: J.R. Reed, SR
- SS: Richard LeCounte, JR
- STAR: Mark Webb, JR
- CB: DJ Daniel, SO
- CB: Eric Stokes, RSO
Talking Points:
- Cade Mays: Right guard has been a revolving door this season, with four different Bulldogs assuming the role. Cade Mays has battled an ankle injury and shoulder issue so we expect Cleveland to get the start, though it's a game to game decision from the staff it's seemed.
- Cornerback: DJ Daniel has played phenomenally since taking over the starting role at cornerback alongside Eric Stokes. Granted, Campbell has played well in the last few weeks since his return against Mizzou with a turf-toe problem. We know Stokes gets the start, but will Daniel continue to start as well?
- Young Guys: It goes without saying that Dawg fans expect UGA to blow Georgia Tech out, which means that the younger guys will get an opportunity to get extended playing time in this contest. Pickens and Blaylock are the main focus points obviously with Cager now out for the foreseeable future.