Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Know Your Enemy with SI's Jackets Maven

Georgia Tech is in the midst one of the more complex regime changes in all of college football. Long gone are the days of the triple option in Atlanta, as first-year coach Geoff Collins has looked to modernize the Yellow Jackets offense.

We sat down with SI's Jacket's Maven, Matt McGavic to find out more about the Georgia Tech football team.

1.) What's the early feedback on the Geoff Collins regime?

It has been mixed. On one hand, many people are aware of the difficulties that come with a regime change. Especially the kind going on down at Georgia Tech. On the other, there have been times where people have wanted answers and not gotten them. The loss to The Citadel and the 45-0 blowout to Virginia Tech where the Yellow Jackets got shutout for the first time at home in 62 years are examples. Many times in his press conferences and interviews, Collins has emphasized the effort and transition process instead of outwardly answering why the Jackets are 3-8.

2.) Is the fanbase aware of the difficulties that come with the change from the option to the spread? And are they patient enough to wait it out?

People such as former NFL players Matt Hasselbeck & Pat McAfee are fully aware of the transition from the triple option to a pro-style offense, and the fan base seems to for the most part share the same sentiment. As for the players, they are buying what Geoff Collins is selling and are putting their trust in him to be the guy to lead going forward. However, a transition of this magnitude might not be as fast as your standard program change and might take 2-3 years to fully see the fruits of Collins' labor. Next year will be a good barometer as to how patient the fans are.

WR, Ahmarean Brown

3.) Who's a player on offense & defense that Georgia fans need to know about?

It's no question that linebacker David Curry is the heart and soul of the defense. The redshirt senior was named a permanent captain for the 2019 season and has been someone that many of the young defensive players look up to and model their work ethic after. It also helps that Curry is the team leader in tackles with 92. He is very good with his eye discipline and tracking where the ball is and where the ball is going. Offensively, Georgia will definitely have to keep tabs on wide receiver Ahmarean Brown. The true freshman has exploded onto the scene with 7 receiving touchdown, which ties the GT freshmen receiving TD record of Calvin Johnson. He has explosive speed and specializes in taking the safety over the top.

4.) What will it take for Georgia Tech to overcome the 29.0 point spread?

They'll have to play a complete game. In their two ACC wins against NC State and Miami, they were able to excel in all three phases. With as good of a run defense as Georgia has, quarterback James Graham will have to make plays with his arm to maybe open up the defense to allow running back Jordan Mason some room to run. Defensively, Tech has to limit the number of big runs by D'Andre Swift. Their run defense has not been the best this season and it might be even more difficult this weekend, especially with injuries mounting on the defensive side of the ball. Finally, they absolutely cannot miss kicks. Field goal kicking has been a sore spot at times but it has seemingly rebounded in the past week.

5.) Score Prediction?

Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 10. I think the Jackets cover the spread, but that Bulldogs defense will prove to be too much to overcome, and Tech's run defense might not be up to the task of stopping Georgia.