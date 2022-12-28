Skip to main content

Sights and Sounds From Day 2 Of Media Availability for Georgia vs Ohio State

The latest round of press conferences is in the books here in Atlanta and we have all the sites and sounds you need from an info packed day.

The media availabilities have kicked off for the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia and we have all of the sites and sounds you need to see here from the first day's events leading up to Saturday's matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

We've now talked to all of the coordinators from both teams and head coaches. Wednesday, the Peach Bowl provided Georgia's OC and several offensive players, while Ohio State's DC and several players joined the press desk as well.

Here are all the sites and sounds from today's event.

Ohio State players and coaches joined the presser first, with the primary talking point taken away being their supreme confidence in the matchup between them and Georgia, on both sides of the football.

"I think we got advantages across the board on both sides of the ball, and we just gotta go out there and execute." - Jack Sawyer

Next up was the Georgia side of things where offensive coordinator Todd Monken seemed slightly less interested in answering questions and more focused on getting back to work in the lead up to the football game.

“They’ve got great players, we’ve got great players. Let’s go.” - Todd Monken

Offensive lineman Broderick Jones seemed confident in the matchup with Ohio State, saying that when he studies the opponent, he's more focused on what the team does as opposed to one specific player.

"Yeah. I really don't try and just single out one specific player at a time. I would rather just watch the whole scheme of the game just because of, you know, they switch so many people out every time"

Finally we got Broderick Jones, Brock Bowers, and Kenny McIntosh: 

Photos: 

