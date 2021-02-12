Georgia Wide Receiver Group Spring Preview

Georgia is expecting an explosive offense in 2021, even without the wide receiver group making an even bigger leap this fall.

During head coach Kirby Smart's time at Georgia, it has become obvious that wide receiver was a position he wanted to improve on the recruiting trail.

Alabama is consistently producing talented wide receivers every year and Georgia had to start making changes if they wanted to compete with the Tide every year.

Georgia currently has close to six different players they can rotate into their receiving corps on any given Saturday, and be just as lethal no matter the combination.

Georgia has the player that can go vertical, they have the player that can beat opponents over the top, they have guys who can beat a defense in open space and they have those that can do a little bit of everything. This is no longer a one- or two-man passing game in regards to wide receivers; it is now four to five guys being consistently involved in the passing game.

X-Receiver

George Pickens

Justin Robinson

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint*

Jackson Meeks

Z-Receiver

Jermaine Burton

Demetris Robertson

Kearis Jackson

Adonai Mitchell

Tommy Bush

Slot

Kearis Jackson

Arian Smith

Dominick Blaylock*

Jaylen Johnson

Ladd McConkey

*Questionable to practice during the spring due to injury*

Looking at the depth chart, without a doubt Pickens is the No. 1 option. Pickens got off to a bit of a slow start last season, but the one thing that changed when he finally started producing in the passing game again was JT Daniels became the starting quarterback. In fact, 73 percent of Pickens' receiving yards last season came after Daniels was named the starter.

After Pickens, Georgia has options like sophomore Burton, redshirt junior Jackson, sophomore Rosemy-Jacksaint, sophomore Smith and junior Blaylock who will be coming back after missing the entire 2020 season due to his second ACL injury, and everyone saw how electric he was during the 2019 season. Fans have gotten to see glimpses of the skill sets that all of these players bring and all of them have shown to be very promising.

Georgia's young sophomore wideouts from that heralded 2020 signing class have a good bit of experience already. Burton was the only one of the three to get a full season of experience due to Rosemy-Jacksaint's season being cut short in the game against Florida and Smith dealing with a knee injury. All three did still receive valuable minutes and got a decent chunk of in-game reps.

So, heading into the 2021 season, Georgia has depth, experience, talent and plenty of options at wide receiver, as well as a very talented quarterback to distribute the ball to them. The Bulldogs are looking at possibly having the most lethal offense to date under Smart and a big part of it has to do with the guys they will have catching the ball this season.

Buckle up Georgia fans, because the offense is about to take off this coming year.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.