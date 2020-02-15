Georgia Bulldogs Win Second in a Row vs Richmond Spiders

The Georgia Bulldogs wasted little to no time jumping on top of Richmond early in today's contest. After a quick top half of the first inning from Cole Wilcox and crew, the Dawgs proceeded to go single, double, and homer off the scoreboard for a quick three runs.

After Cam Shepherd drove leadoff hitter Ben Anderson in from first with a double into the right-center gap, Tucker Bradley proceeded to hit a ball off the right-field scoreboard the very next at-bat. Starting Pitcher, Collin Lowe managed to work his way through the middle of the order, escaping the first down just (3-0).

Wilcox continued his quick work through the Richmond lineup, wracking up (4) Ks through two innings, facing just 6 Spider hitters.

Tucker Bradley drove in his third RBI of the day in the bottom of the second inning, as Ben Anderson scored from second base on a single to right field.

Both teams were then held scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Cam Shepherd drove in Cole Tate from second on a single to left. Richmond starter Collin Lowe was then relieved of his duties after just 3.1 innings of work and 5 earned runs.

The Bulldogs would execute a double steal, and Ben Anderson would score on the ensuing wild pitch to put the Dawgs on top (6-0) and Riley King drove in Shepherd to extend the lead to (7-0) at the end of 4.

The Spiders finally got on the board in the fifth, after a leadoff double from DH, Davis Payne, Zach Lass drove him in with a single to left. Wilcox prevents any further damage thanks to two consecutive strikeouts with the bases loaded.

RHP, Cole Wilcox

Cole Wilcox's day came to a close after five innings of work, allowing 1 ER on 5 hits, and 8 strikeouts. Wilcox set a new career-high for strikeouts in a start. I spoke with Carlos Collazo who covers the MLB draft for Baseball America and he said there were at least a dozen scouts in attendance to take a look at Wilcox today.

Spiders scored two on just one hit in the top of the sixth inning, drawing closer to (7-3).

Georgia then proceeded to extend its lead in the bottom of the 7th inning thanks as Connor Tate walked, advanced on two pass balls, and then scored on Patrick Sullivan's grounder to first. (8-3)

The runs continued to pour in during the bottom of the 8th, as Cam Shepherd drove in Ben Anderson who led the inning off with a triple down the left-field line. (9-3).

Freshman Jonathan Cannon through two scoreless innings in the 8th and 9th to finish off the Spiders.

Final: Georgia (9-3)

Today's attendance: 2,959