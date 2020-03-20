BulldogMaven
Georgia's close to the season is confidence for the future

Brent Wilson

In Tom Crean's first year at Georgia, the Bulldogs were bounced by Missouri in the first round of the SEC Tournament, ending the season with two double-digit losses to the Tigers. This season, the Bulldogs capped off their season with a blowout win over Ole Miss, defeating the Rebels 81-63. 

Almost every game this season has been credited to Anthony Edwards' presence, despite the outcome. As we saw last week in Nashville, that assumption is simply not true. Jordan Harris and upcoming senior, Rayshaun Hammonds led the way for Georgia, not needing much production at all from Edwards. 

USATSI_14172655
Jordan Harris during the first round of the SEC Tournament.

By no means is this a shot at Edwards. "Ant Man" had a hell of a season for Georgia, and at times performed at levels that no Georgia player has ever played at before. Almost anyone in the basketball community can agree that Edwards will be the #1 pick in the NBA Draft when that time rolls around.

However, arguing that Georgia is hopeless without Edwards is not a fair statement to anyone that's a part of the UGA Basketball program. Despite the 2-13 shooting performance from Edwards, the team found other guys to produce. 

One of those was graduating senior, Jordan Harris, who capped off his college career with 21 points and 7 rebounds on a 72.7% shooting from the field.

Also mentioned earlier was Rayshaun Hammonds, who led the team in points and rebounds in the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds. With Edwards now likely out of the picture, it looks like the former Norcross standout will now fill in the primary leadership void at Georgia. 

Sahvir Wheeler also posted 15 points, 8 assists, and 3 rebounds to finish his freshman campaign. While he did have "freshman moments" at times this season, his early experience we'll help him as he prepares to lead the backcourt next season.

Freshmen forwards, Toumani Camara and Mike Peake also combined for 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting. Camara and Peake also had their moments throughout the season. Particularly with Camara, it was receiving and handling the ball on the baseline. 

As changes are made to the roster, we'll get a clearer picture of Camara and Peake's specific roles.

USATSI_14172494
Toumani Camara dunks during round one of the SEC Tournament.

Not only is the close to the season significant for the players on this team, but also for the staff. Crean has now picked up a big-time win in a SEC tournament setting. Assistant coaches Joe Scott and John Linehan also picked up their first career SEC Tournament wins.

For a staff that doesn't have as much SEC-experience as some of the other coaching staffs around the conference to pick up a SEC Tournament win is huge. There's no telling how far the Bulldogs could've made it in the SEC Tournament. But for the Bulldogs to end on a high note, and finish the season at .500 will instill this program with confidence and experience to achieve more in the seasons to come.

