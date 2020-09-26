SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Get Up! It's a Georgia Gameday

Brooks Austin

Georgia's season opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks is set to kick off the 2020 season starting at 4:00 PM EST Saturday afternoon. We have everything you need to know as gameday gets underway for the first time in 2020. 

How to Watch: 

The game will be on aired SEC Network at 4 PM EST. DJ Shockley will be handling the color commentary during the broadcast with Dave Neal doing the play by play, along with Tera Talmadge taking care of the sideline reporting for the SEC Network. This is the first time that DJ Shockley has called a game for his alma mater.  

If you don't have the SEC Network, feel free to tune in to the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network for the call from Scott Howard and the team. 

Talking Points:

Starting Quarterback

We fully expect D'Wan Mathis to get the start this afternoon versus Arkansas and play the majority of the snaps for the Dawgs. Barring some type of announcement surrounding JT Daniels, he has yet to be fully cleared by the medical staff at Georgia. As for Mathis, expect to see several explosive plays both with his arm driving the ball downfield and with his legs. 

As for his backup, without Daniels cleared, it's going to be the Carson Beck show if and when things get out of hand and the starters are pulled. 

A trio of Wideouts From Arkansas

Georgia's extremely deep and talented defensive backs group will have a solid test on Saturday with Trey Knox, Mike Woods, and Treylon Burks. The trio amounted over 1200 yards a year ago and are entering an air raid based attack under new offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles. It's just going to be a matter of whether or not Arkansas's offensive line can allow Feleipe Franks enough time to drive the ball down the field. 

New Coordinator 

This is the nation's first look at Georgia's new offense under offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Several 2021, 2022, and 2023 recruits will be watching this game in order to see exactly what this offense is going to look like. Monken and his staff have sought after offensive prospects with intentions to use them in an air raid offense, a team that's throwing the ball all across the field. Saturday's game against Arkansas is a "show me" football game after 9 months of Moken telling players how he will use them. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia vs Arkansas - Score Predictions

We are finally just a day away from the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks. And with a game on tap comes score predictions from our staff.

Brooks Austin

by

Kyle Funderburk

Amari Daniels Set Time Table for Commitment

Georgia has one running back committed in 2021, with room for a second. One of their primary targets, Amari Daniels is nearing a commitment date.

Brooks Austin

Georgia's depth a bigger advantage in the year of COVID-19

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has noticed numerous soft-tissue injuries early in the 2020 season and highlighted depth as a necessity this season.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

SEC Preseason Media Poll- Florida Picked over Georgia to win the East

The SEC Preseason Media Poll has been released and Florida is the favorite to come out the SEC East according to the voters.

Brooks Austin

by

Drog1980

Nothing But Love For Sam Pittman Prior to Matchup

Former offensive line coach Sam Pittman left Georgia football after the 2019 season to become head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Jamaree Salyer talks working with Andrew Thomas and First Start at LT

Junior offensive lineman, Jamaree Salyer, saw quarantine as an opportunity to get work in with former teammate Andrew Thomas and is expected to start at LT.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

Ahead of 2020 Season: Smart's Shown Clear Signs of Change

Georgia has looked like a similar team for the first four years under Kirby Smart, but ahead of the 2020 season, Smart has shown signs of major change.

Brooks Austin

Nakobe Dean on Stepping Into a Larger Role in 2020

After an impressive freshman campaign a year ago, sophomore linebacker, Nakobe Dean is stepping into a larger role in 2020 for Georgia.

Brent Wilson

Know your enemy: Georgia vs. Arkansas

Georgia football hasn't played Arkansas since 2014, but the Bulldogs are familiar with the Razorbacks.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk