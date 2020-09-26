Get Up! It's a Georgia Gameday

Georgia's season opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks is set to kick off the 2020 season starting at 4:00 PM EST Saturday afternoon. We have everything you need to know as gameday gets underway for the first time in 2020.

How to Watch:

The game will be on aired SEC Network at 4 PM EST. DJ Shockley will be handling the color commentary during the broadcast with Dave Neal doing the play by play, along with Tera Talmadge taking care of the sideline reporting for the SEC Network. This is the first time that DJ Shockley has called a game for his alma mater.

If you don't have the SEC Network, feel free to tune in to the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network for the call from Scott Howard and the team.

Talking Points:

Starting Quarterback

We fully expect D'Wan Mathis to get the start this afternoon versus Arkansas and play the majority of the snaps for the Dawgs. Barring some type of announcement surrounding JT Daniels, he has yet to be fully cleared by the medical staff at Georgia. As for Mathis, expect to see several explosive plays both with his arm driving the ball downfield and with his legs.

As for his backup, without Daniels cleared, it's going to be the Carson Beck show if and when things get out of hand and the starters are pulled.

A trio of Wideouts From Arkansas

Georgia's extremely deep and talented defensive backs group will have a solid test on Saturday with Trey Knox, Mike Woods, and Treylon Burks. The trio amounted over 1200 yards a year ago and are entering an air raid based attack under new offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles. It's just going to be a matter of whether or not Arkansas's offensive line can allow Feleipe Franks enough time to drive the ball down the field.

New Coordinator

This is the nation's first look at Georgia's new offense under offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Several 2021, 2022, and 2023 recruits will be watching this game in order to see exactly what this offense is going to look like. Monken and his staff have sought after offensive prospects with intentions to use them in an air raid offense, a team that's throwing the ball all across the field. Saturday's game against Arkansas is a "show me" football game after 9 months of Moken telling players how he will use them.

