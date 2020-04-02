BulldogMaven
Golden State Warriors Increase Chances of Anthony Edwards Being 1st pick

Brent Wilson

With college basketball season now over, as well as the NBA regular season in all likelihood, the draft talk will begin to heat up. To make things more interesting, this year's draft will not likely have a combine, which means teams will have to go about the draft based on the film. 

While there is not a solidified first pick in this year's draft in comparison to Zion Williamson in 2019, there is a growing expectation that Anthony Edwards will be the first overall pick.

As of now, the Warriors, Cavaliers, and Timberwolves are all tied for best-odds to win the draft lottery at 14%. The hometown Hawks are just behind with 12.5% odds. 

While most mock drafts certainly believe that the Cavaliers, Timberwolves, and Hawks would all almost certainly draft Edwards, there has been some controversy as to who the Warriors would pick if they were to receive the first pick.

Already having one of the best, if not the best, backcourt duo in the league in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, it would seem unlikely that the Warriors would want to add another elite guard to the mix. In addition, the Warriors already have Andrew Wiggins at small forward as well as Draymond Green at power forward. Without having a solidified option at center, some people have penciled in former Memphis big-man, James Wiseman for the Warriors if they do end up with the first pick.

However, according to Bleacher Report, "the Warriors reportedly are not keen on James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball, who are widely considered the two other contenders for the No. 1 overall pick."

With Wiseman and Ball out of the picture, that would leave Edwards as the most likely option for the Warriors at No. 1. In fact, Bleacher Report also mentioned, "the team is reportedly highest on Georgia guard Anthony Edwards among the top prospects in this class." 

The Warriors have found success with the "small ball" look, so having three guards in the lineup isn't out of the question. But in order to add more overall value, the Warriors could decide trade out of the first pick slot and look towards a different position.

With more teams seemingly deciding that Anthony Edwards is their top choice in the 2020 NBA Draft class, the chances of Georgia having their first-ever No. 1 draft selection are becoming more likely. Those types of results will help Tom Crean, especially in the recruitment of the nation's top prospects, like Jonathan Kuminga and Mike Foster. 

