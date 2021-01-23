The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Georgia's Loss to Florida

Georgia lost 92-84 to Florida on Saturday. The Bulldogs played well in the first half and outscored the Gators late, but couldn't recover from a bad second half start.

The Good

Starting strong, finishing strong

For 34 minutes of the game, the Bulldogs and Gators were neck-and-neck. Neither squad led by more than seven in the first half, and those leads didn't last very long. Seven different Bulldogs scored in the first half, including Jonathan Ned who came off the bench to drain a three-pointer.

The beginning of the second half was a different story (which we'll get to later), but the Bulldogs outscored the Gators 40-32 in the last 14 minutes of the second half.

The Bad

Wasted possessions

besides the first few minutes of the second half, turnovers really weren't an issue. The Bulldogs only gave the ball away 13 times and were plus-one in the turnover margin. Turnovers became a problem because of where they occurred. Georgia dropped numerous passes near the goal, negating some good possessions.

Turnovers weren't the only way Georgia wasted good possessions. The Bulldogs also lobbed several awful three-pointers. Georgia drained several shots from downtown, but many of its 14 misses didn't come close to scoring.

The Ugly

Bad second half start

Georgia lost the game in the first six minutes of the second half. After trailing 42-39 at halftime, the Bulldogs allowed an 18-5 run to start the second half. During that run, the Bulldogs turned the ball over four times and made just one jump shot.

Meanwhile, Florida capitalized on Georgia's errors. The Gators converted three of Georgia's turnovers into points. They also drained two three-pointers following missed jump shots by the Bulldogs. When Florida's run ended, the Gators led 60-44.

To their credit, the Bulldogs recovered, but all that did was keep the margin respectable. Had Georgia played those six minutes as well as it played the rest of the game, the outcome may have been different.

Rebounding

Georgia barely competed on the boards Saturday. Florida won the rebound battle 41-27. The Gators bolstered their rebound total with 16 offensive rebounds and a lot of those were uncontested. Those rebounds led to 22 second-chance points for the Gators.

Free throws

Georgia shot 24 free throws Saturday and only made 13 of them. Toumani Camara shot three-of-seven from the line and KD Johnson went five-of-10. You're not going to win games when you shot that poorly from the line.