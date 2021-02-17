The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Georgia's Upset Win Over Missouri

Georgia basketball shocked the SEC Tuesday night with an upset victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs trailed by as much as 3 points in the second half before hitting a barrage of three-pointers. The Tigers failed to slow down Georgia's momentum and the Bulldogs pulled away to win 80-70.

Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from Georgia's season-saving victory.

The Good

Sinking three-pointers again

When Georgia makes three-pointers, it's nearly unstoppable. That was true during the three-game winning streak a couple of weeks ago, and it was true Tuesday against Missouri. The Bulldogs made 7-of-15 shots from beyond the arc, including five-of-six in the second half.

Georgia isn't a three-point shooting team, but it does use the three-point shot to balance its offense. Because the three's were dropping Tuesday, the rest of Georgia's offense was open.

The Bulldogs didn't shoot as many three's after taking a 64-62 lead with 4:55 left in regulation because inside shots were wide open. K.D. Johnson also drew several fouls on his way to the rim leading to six points at the free-throw line.

The comeback

Entering Tuesday, Georgia was winless in SEC play when trailing at the half. That stat didn't look like it would change when the Bulldogs fell behind 46-33 with 17:16 left in regulation. However, the Bulldogs battled back this time.

The comeback started when Georgia forced Missouri starting guard Mark Smith to commit two fouls in 28 seconds. Those were his third and fourth fouls of the game meaning he had to watch the next several minutes from the bench.

Andrew Garcia's putback was the first points of the comeback, Jaxon Etter followed with a layup Georgia's next time down the court. Missouri responded with a layup of its own before Etter and Sahvir Wheeler each made a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 50-43.

Garcia dropped in another layup to slim the score to just five points, and that's when Georgia started raining three's. Etter poped a corner three-pointer with 11:17 on the clock. The eruption from the Georgia bench showed the moment was firmly in Georgia's favor.

The Bad

Allowing too many points off turnovers

Tuesday wasn't Georgia's worst night for ball security. 15 giveaways are low for this team. However, Missouri turned those 15 turnovers into 21 points.

Missouri's first six points of the second half came off Georgia turnovers. The Tigers went from leading 37-33 at halftime to leading 43-33 less than two minutes into the second half. Without costly turnovers, or with better transition defense after those turnovers, perhaps there's no need for the 13-point comeback.

The Ugly

First half three-point shooting

Georgia shot lights-out from long range in the second half, but it struggled to sink those shots in the first half. Toumani Camara's two three-point jumpers in the first half were Georgia's only makes in the first half on nine attempts.

Without the three-point shot adding balance to the Bulldog's offense, they ran into multiple cold streaks. After taking a 23-17 lead with 10:54 left in the first half, Georgia went scoreless for the next four minutes. In the meantime, the Tigers took a 28-23 lead.