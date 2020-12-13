SI.com
The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia’s Blowout Win at Missouri

Alex Bavosa

Highlighted by many explosive plays through the air and on the ground Saturday, the No. 9-ranked Georgia Bulldogs team routed No. 25 Missouri 

The Bulldogs won 49-14 with three passing touchdowns by JT Daniels, and rushing touchdowns by all four primary running backs. The defense added an interception and allowed only 200 total yards.

Georgia improved to 7-2 and looks to finish the season strong with a Senior Night win over Vanderbilt next Saturday. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from Georgia’s big win.

The Good

Third-Down Offense/Play-calling

Wondering what JT Daniels has done on third down ever since he took over the starting quarterback job?

  • 13-of-15 pass attempts (87 percent)
  • 218 yards passing
  • Six touchdown passes
  • Zero interceptions

Not to mention that in his first start against Mississippi State, Daniels posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on third down. To give credit where it's due, first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken has dialed up some very creative third-down calls that allow the receivers to make plays in space. Georgia ran an unstoppable offense Saturday.

The Bad

Missed Defensive Opportunities

Let's not overlook the defense's performance. They played lights-out, holding Missouri to only two touchdowns while also winning the turnover battle. However, the defense missed several opportunities. The main misses were the dropped interceptions. Defensive backs Chris Smith II and Mark Webb both let interceptions slip from their grasp.

The Ugly

Special Teams

This was the first game all season where Georgia had big issues on special teams. Coordinator Scott Cochran has turned the units into weapons in his first year in Athens. 

But Saturday, the units struggled. Special teams mistakes include a missed field goal, a muffed punt and a blocked punt that led to a Missouri touchdown. After such a consistent season, Cochran was likely livid with his group.

