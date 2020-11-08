SI.com
The Good, Bad and Ugly From Georgia's Loss to Florida

Alex Bavosa

The Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 44-28 in the 99th “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville Saturday afternoon. Following is the good, bad and ugly.

The Good

Running back Zamir White

White had seven carries for 107 yards against Florida. Finding anything good in this game for the Bulldogs was clearly harder than finding the bad. While 75 of White's yards came on the first play of the game, he seemed to be one of the only players on offense who showed up.

The Bad

Georgia's Defense In Big Games

In Week 4, the Alabama offense torched the Bulldogs for 41 points. Unfortunately for Georgia, the defense did not show up in this game either. This is a defense ranked that ranked at the top of almost every statistical category in the SEC last year, while also returning eight of 11 starters on defense. To give credit where is due, Florida has a dominant offense, but this Bulldogs’ defense had even higher expectations. 

This game pushed head coach Kirby Smart’s record to 1-8 when the opponent scores 30 or more points, while also giving up 40-plus points in the two most important games this season. The nail in the coffin was Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney securing a first down with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Play

Georgia's quarterbacks missed nearly a half-dozen deep balls during Saturday evening's game. Both Stetson Bennett and redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis were inaccurate for the overwhelming majority of the night, and it showed up in the stat sheet. 

Georgia was 9-for-29 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. 

The Ugly

DBs and LBs getting exposed in the pass game

Coming into this game, everybody in America knew that Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is outstanding. He showed out again Saturday in the biggest game of the season with 474 yards passing and four touchdowns. Trask has passed for at least four touchdowns in every game this season. After tonight’s game, he is at 22 touchdown passes in five  games, an unreal number for SEC play. The Florida backs exposed Georgia's linebackers, combining for 212 yards receiving. 

Injuries

For the second straight game, Georgia's defense was ravaged by injuries. Safety Lewis Cine left with an apparent concussion, though he would have been ejected for targeting. Safety Major Burns went down after Cine was out. Running back Kendall Milton limped off with an apparent knee injury. Quarterback Stetson Bennett suffered a shoulder injury that he managed to play through. It's a battered bunch right now for Georgia.

Evan Crowell
Evan Crowell

Great stuff here Alex! Really nice breakdown. Trask has been surreal in these first five games, and puts himself up there in the Heisman conversation. Missing Richard LeCounte hurt the pass coverage a lot I think, as without him Trask did whatever he wanted. Can't wait to read the next one!

