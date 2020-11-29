The University of Georgia football team went to Columbia, S.C. Saturday and put a beat down on the South Carolina Gamecocks. They opened the game with three consecutive touchdown scoring drives, and two consecutive three-and-outs on the defensive end.

It was shear domination by the Dawgs from the opening kick to the closing whistle. As usual, here is the good, the bad and the ugly.

The Good

Offensive Line

Georgia rushed for 332 yards on 46 carries with an average of 7.2 yards per attempt, far and away their best performance of the year on the ground. Yes, the running backs played well, but it was the offensive line that showed up and showed out Saturday night after a tough performance against Mississippi State a week ago.

Several times, Georgia's running backs were galivanting to the end zone without having been touched by a South Carolina defender.

Defensive Line

Azeez Ojulari, Jermaine Johnson and Adam Anderson among several others had sacks. Jalen Carter played lights out and created havoc in the Gamecocks backfield. It was far and away their best performance of the season up front. Georgia dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

The Bad

In a game in which Georgia won 45-16, it's going to be hard to find someone or a position group that played poorly. So, we won't waste your time here. The Bulldogs played a complete game for the first time in a long time.

The Ugly

Head coach Kirby Smart has left the Georgia fan base with warranted questions when it comes to the quarterback position. However, of all the questionable areas, the only one that holds water is the lack of blowout reps backup quarterbacks receive.

Practice reps told Smart that Jake Fromm was better than Justin Fields. Fields got a few game snaps, but not enough to truly evaluate him. Practice reps told Smart that D'Wan Mathis was his starting quarterback to begin the season. Six series into the game he was pulled for Stetson Bennett.

One thing is clear: Smart needs meaningful game reps to evaluate a quarterback, and he spoils those opportunities to run the air out of the ball when up big.

Bama does it. Clemson does it. What's the point of stacking a quarterback room if you don't get them run when you're up big. And legitimate playing time, not just walking in there and handing it off. Heck, Clemson let their backup punter throw against Georgia Tech after having already scored 63 points.

