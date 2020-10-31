SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia's Win: The Good, Bad and the Ugly

Brooks Austin

The University of Georgia came away with a less than impressive 14-3 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats. The game featured 82 rushing attempts and just 39 passing attempts in a game that looked like one from the 1920s.

That leads to this week's edition of the good, bad, and ugly.

The Good

Stetson Bennett's Still Confident

Following the win, quarterback Stetson Bennett told ESPN's Cole Cubelic he believed the offense played well. So, despite throwing five interceptions in the last two games, Stetson appears to be confident after the game. To its credit, Georgia came into the game with a plan to run the football. The game's opening scoring drive was 86 yards with all 86 yards gained on the ground and one pass play called on a 12-play possession.

Defense

As expected, despite Georgia's defense fighting through numerous injuries to key contributors, the Bulldogs played suffocating defense for the overwhelming majority of the game.

Offensive Line/Zamir White

Running back Zamir White had a career day against Kentucky. He rushed for 136 yards on a career-high 26 carries. That's a testament to the offensive line. White averaged 5.2 yards per carry and Georgia averaged 5.0 yards per carry as a team. The game plan was to run the ball, and they successfully did that Saturday afternoon.

The Bad

Rush defense

For the second straight week, Georgia allowed a 100-yard rusher. They allowed a 19-play scoring drive in which Kentucky ran the ball nine times for 48 yards. Those two numbers alone are something that hasn't happened very often under head coach Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Wide Receivers

Without George Pickens on the field, Kentucky was allowed to spread their attention evenly against Georgia's receiving threats. Granted, there were limited opportunities for them — considering there were just 14 passing attempts — but someone has to make a play. Georgia's longest reception in the game was from running back James Cook for 46 yards.

The Ugly

Injuries

Just seven days before they play a potentially divisional championship game against Florida,  Georgia has injuries to nearly a dozen key contributors.

  • WR George Pickens: DNP (Upper Body)
  • RB Kenny McIntosh: DNP (Knee)
  • G Ben Cleveland: Left game
  • LB Monty Rice: Foot
  • DT Julian Rochester: Shoulder
  • LB Quay Walker: Left game
  • S Lewis Cine: Left game
  • DB Tyrique Stevenson: Left game
  • CB DJ Daniel: DNP (Ankle)
  • DT Jordan Davis: Left game

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates - Georgia vs Kentucky

As the No. 5 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats we have live updates here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com

Brooks Austin

Score Prediction - Georgia vs Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats. We bring you our weekly score predictions from the Dawgs Daily staff.

Brooks Austin

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Kentucky

Georgia football hopes to recover from its loss to Alabama with a win over Kentucky. The Wildcats will provide a challenge with strong offensive and defensive lines.

Kyle Funderburk

What Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Brings to Georgia

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has committed to Georgia over North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. He is physical and strong.

Chris Allen

BREAKING: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Makes College Decision

Georgia football adds a much needed interior defensive lineman to the 2021 recruiting class: Gaffney, S.C. native Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

Georgia's defense struggled against Alabama's balanced air-raid offense two weeks ago, but they face a completely different attack this week.

Kyle Funderburk

Kirby Smart Explains Road Trips in the COVID-19 World

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous logistical challenges to sports. Head coach Kirby Smart explains Georgia football's procedures for preventing outbreaks.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

Georgia football's offense is looking for a bounce-back performance Saturday at Kentucky. These Bulldogs will help advance the offense.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Kirby Smart Discusses Jake Fromm's Impact on Stetson Bennett

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updates the status of the quarterback room through the bye week and discusses Jake Fromm's impact on Stetson Bennett.

Brent Wilson

by

dawgfan623

Kirby Smart Discusses Strengths, Weaknesses of Team's Offense

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discusses strengths and weaknesses of the offense at this point of the season.

Jonathan Williams