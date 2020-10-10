The Good, Bad and Ugly From Georgia's Win Over Tennessee

Georgia played host to yet another ranked opponent on Saturday afternoon as the No. 14 ranked Tennessee Volunteers came to town and left with a 44-21 loss. Georgia got off to yet another slow start but finished with 27 unanswered points. We have put together the good, the bad and the ugly from Saturday's victory.

The Good

Azeez Ojulari

Ojulari had just 5.5 sacks a year ago. Through just three games in 2020, he has already racked up 3.0 sacks on the year, including a forced fumble and recovery during Saturday's contest against Tennessee. Though it's more than sack production with Ojulari, he continues to be a force in the run game as well. He's had Tennessee's number for two straight seasons, tying his career-high of 2.0 sacks that he set against the Volunteers a year ago.

Adam Anderson

Anderson continues to be used as a pass-rush specialist on third downs for this Georgia defense, and he continues to prove why. He has added a consistent pass-rushing threat from the outside and his speed rush is almost unblockable at this point in the season.

Kendall Milton

Of course, Milton had a fumble late in the fourth quarter when the game was pretty much put away, but he's looked great when carrying the ball so far this season. And for a true freshman, Milton has looked physically competent for this conference. He's consistently bouncing off of tackles and has run the ball extremely hard. He was Georgia's leading rusher vs. Tennessee, going for 56 yards on just eight carries.

The Bad

Offense Line

Georgia's front five got pushed around for the overwhelming majority of this football game. It struggled to establish the run as it did against Auburn, and it forced Todd Monken into difficult circumstances in terms of play-calling, often in third-and-longs during the first half of the game.

Zamir White

It wasn't Zamir White's best day. He had 22 carries for just 55 yards. That's an abysmal 2.3 yards per carry, and all of that can't be placed on the offensive line. He missed an obvious chance to bounce the ball outside on the goal-line carry on fourth down at the end of the half and struggled to get things going throughout the contest.

Wide Receivers

Georgia's wideouts struggled to create separation on the outside against Tennessee. For most of the ball game, the Volunteers sat in man-to-man coverage and put pressure on Stetson Bennett. Bennett was often forced to hold the football because there was simply no one open to throw to. Then there's the personal foul George Pickens earned on the sideline for squirting water on Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

The Ugly

Short Yardage Run Game

Georgia failed to convert a 4th-and-1, and was stonewalled on the goal line before the half. If it is going to continue to attempt to convert on short-yardage situations, it will have to be better than it was Saturday.

First-Half Coverage

Both DJ Daniel and Tyson Campbell gave up long touchdowns in the first half, and of the 214 yards of offense Tennessee managed to summon on Saturday, 63 of them were on those two passes from Guarantano to Josh Palmer for touchdowns. Those were the lone offensive scores from the Volunteers.

Trey Hill's Snaps

Hill's snaps at center were destined to make this list. It's O.K. to have a snap go a bit to the right, the left, or a bit high, but to skyrocket a ball over your quarterback's head on the opening possession is borderline unacceptable. It's the second time this season that Hill has made an errant snap, and if he's going to remain at center, he's going to need to clean it up.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.