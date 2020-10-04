Typically here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com, we publish an article that encapsulates the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from each game. Well, Georgia handled Auburn in such a way that we felt the need to change things up.

Following Saturday's dominating win over the No. 7 team in the country, we are going to give you the Good, the Great, and the Even Better.

Good

The Coverage: The defensive backs group as a whole played exceptionally well against an Auburn team that has it's fair share of weapons.

Running Backs: Georgia's backs averaged (YPC) on rushing attempts against an Auburn team that is historically solid against the run. They didn't do anything outstanding, but they gained every yard that was available.

Bennett: Bennett didn't set the world on fire tonight, but he made the big play each and every time he needed to. A throw on the run to his left on 3rd down really sparked Georgia's offense in the early going.

Kendall Milton: Milton showed serious signs of future stardom Saturday night. He made people miss, he ran with physicality and he showed burst.

Great

Pass Rush: Georgia was getting after Bo Nix all night long with a plethora of pass rushers and defensive linemen. They racked up (SACKS) and contained Bo Nix within the pocket for the majority of the football game.

Chris Smith: Thrown into action thanks to All-American safety, Richard LeCounte's ejection for targeting in the first half, Smith not only gained invaluable in-game experience, but he also played really well in the back end.

Play Calling: For what looked like a very vanilla attack from Georgia's offense, Todd Monken dialed up shots downfield at the precise time on Saturday. They were as explosive down the field in the passing game as Monken promised.

Even Better

Offensive line: Georgia averaged 2.9 yards per carry against Arkansas a week ago, and most of it was due to missed assignments. This week they dominated the line of scrimmage against Auburn. It was a road grading display from the opening kick.

Coaching: Georgia had 11 penalties for 98 yards in the first half alone against Arkansas, they had 8 for 59 yards all night. They played a borderline flawless football game when it comes to assignments upfront, and the defense stymied each and every trick play attempt from Auburn.

Tyson Campbell: Seth Williams will be playing on Sunday's and for the overwhelming majority of the night, Campbell was on him like white on rice. After 12 receptions for 121 yards a year ago, Seth Williams was held to just 3 catches for 34 yards.

Adam Anderson: Anderson has struggled to get on the field over his career at Georgia, but when he's on the field one thing is for sure, he can get after the passer. He had 2.0 sacks tonight.

Kearis Jackson: Jackson has now led the team in both receptions and yards for two straight games. He exploded for 9 receptions and 147 yards.

