Not a great start for the Geiorgia football team. The day started with a long touchdown pass by Feleipe Franks, and while the defense adjusted, the offense is yet to respond. The result is a 7-5 halftime deficit for the Bulldogs.

Offense: F

Georgia's offense hasn't done much of anything right so far against the Razorbacks. Starting quarterback D'Wan Mathis looked pretty good on Georgia's first possession, but he looked rattled for the rest of his time on the field. Twice Mathis squandered chances at points in the first place. First on an interception in the red zone, and later when he picked up a bad snap rather than falling on it and preserving about 10 yards.

Stetson Bennett entered the game and gave Georgia's offense a spark, but a pair of failed running plays with Zamir White produced a turnover-on-downs. However, Bennett ended the first half on a high note, driving Georgia's offense into field goal range in just one minute.

But that last drive isn't saving Georgia's grade here. The Bulldogs committed way too many penalties and the running game is almost non-existent.

Defense: A-

Georgia's defense was off to a rough start, giving up a long touchdown pass by Feleipe Franks. But the Bulldogs have since rebounded and are in midseason form. Richard LeCounte returned an interception into field goal range in the first quarter. Mark Webb and Azeez Ojulari later blew up a reverse in the end zone for a safety, scoring Georgia's first points of the year.

Somehow, Arkansas's running game has been even worse than Georgia's and the passing game has been unproductive since the touchdown drive.

Special teams: A+ with extra credit

Whatever is beyond an A+, that's the grade Georgia's special teams get. This is a winning effort from Jake Camarda's outstanding punts downed around the 10-yard-line, to Kearis Jackson and Kenny McIntosh's great kick returns. The special teams were the backbone of Georgia's team in the first half and they entered the break on a high note. Jake Podlesny made his first field goal as a Bulldog, a 38-yarder to cut the score to 7-5.