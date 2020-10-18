Grading Georgia's Performance Against Alabama

Georgia's losing streak against Alabama has climbed to six games, and for the third straight time, the Bulldogs squandered a halftime lead.

Georgia led at one point 24-17 late in the first half. The Crimson Tide's field goal before the break was the beginning of 24 unanswered points scored by Alabama to win 41-24. Following are the grades earned by Georgia's offense, defense, and special teams

Offense: C+

The plus is for quarterback Stetson Bennett's two touchdowns and 269 yards, finally feeding receiver George Pickens, and the offensive line paving the way for 145 rushing yards. However, the minus is for Bennett's three interceptions and Georgia's confusing decision not to lean on its downhill running game in the second half.

In reality, the overall grade is a reflection of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's game plan. He needed to open up the playbook for Alabama, and he did. Monken moved Pickens around the field to get him open, and it worked. The deep pass to running back James Cook in the empty set was a wonderfully designed play, and the call came at the perfect time.

Then in the second half, the Bulldogs had a golden opportunity to take control of the game's pace. Instead, Monken asked Bennett to do too much while asking Cook and fellow running backs Zamir White, and Kendall Milton to do too little. The trio combined for just 21 carries, with White leading with 10. White ended the day with 5.7 yards per carry and Milton finished with 7.3.

Defense: B-

Overall, Georgia's defense didn't have a terrible game. The group got tired at the end, and two interceptions gave Alabama's offense a short field. The defense accomplished any defense's goal: keep the opponent's score manageable for its offense.

That being said, Georgia's defense still struggled more than expected. The inability to rush quarterback Mac Jones with just linebackers made the secondary vulnerable. Alabama's superstar receiving trio put up their typical, fantastic numbers as Jones picked apart the blitz.

And not being able to slow down the passing attack helped Alabama balance its offense. Running back Najee Harrus rushed 31 times for 152 yards as Georgia failed to make Alabama one-dimensional.

Special Teams: A-

This is where the game got frustrating. Georgia's special teams again had a great day. Punter Jake Camarda put Alabama's offense inside its own 10-yard line three times. Alabama scored only once after those punts, but that score came on a 90-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle.

Georgia's kick-return game gave its offense solid starting field position on each return in the second half, but the offense failed to produce each time. The only mark against the special teams unit was Jack Podlesny's missed field goal in the fourth quarter.

