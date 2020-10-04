Georgia football jumped out to a massive lead over the Auburn Tigers in the first half and steadily controlled the second half en route to a 27-6 victory.

The Bulldogs controlled every facet of the game thanks to superior play on the line of scrimmage and great downfield coverage by the defensive backs.

Offense: A

Georgia's offense was predicted to start the game slowly. Well, it did, but that slow start only lasted one possession. On the following four drives, the Bulldogs scored 24 points to take a commanding lead over Auburn.

Stetson Bennett settled in quickly. He ended the night 17-of-28 with 240 yards and one touchdown. With George Pickens covered for most of the game, Kearis Jackson became his favorite target. They connected nine times for 147 yards, career highs for Jackson.

The running game looked just as good. Zamir White rushed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and barely he saw the field in the fourth quarter. Before injuring his hand, Cook rushed for 41 yards on five carries. Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards combined or 86 yards on 19 carries. Georgia's offensive line dominated the entire game, haveing no problems getting to the second level.

Defense: A+

Georgia's offense was dominant. The defense was just nasty. The Tigers had only 216 yards on offense. Georgia entered the game with a considerable advantage against the run, which showed itself throughout the night. Tank Bigsby had a few good plays on the ground, but not enough to keep Auburn from being one dimensional.

The Bulldogs handled everything Bo Nix threw at them. Seth Williams only caught three passes for 34 yards. The lack of involvement from its best offensive player really wore on Auburn's offense. Bigsby and Anthony Schwartz had good numbers in the passing game, but without Williams stretching the field, Auburn's offense was easy for Georgia to manage.

Special Teams: A-

Outside of the opening kickoff by Kenny McIntosh, Georgia's special teams' units didn't do anything outstanding. Jake Podlesney hit two of his three field-goal attempts, and his kickoffs have been solid so far this season. Jake Camarda did his job well as always, and nothing went wrong on punt returns. Kenny McIntosh even set Georgia up with excellent field position on the opening kickoff.

