Grading Georgia's Miracle Victory Over Cincinnati

Georgia recovered from a 21-10 deficit to beat Cincinnati 24-21 in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs relied on defense and special teams to bail the offense out.

You can't question the heart of this Georgia football team.

The Bulldogs trailed for most of the game, but leaned on its dominant defense late to steal a 24-21 victory. Georgia (8-2, 7-2 SEC) ends the 2020 season with its second-straight New Year's Six victories. Here are the grades Georgia's three units earned for its win.

Offense, C-

Man, that was rough to watch. Georgia's supposedly superior offensive line struggled from start-to-finish, allowing three sacks and only producing 45 rushing yards. Their performance ruined whatever gameplan Georgia had going into the contest.

Daniels never seemed comfortable in the pocket and the running backs didn't have any space to run. As a result, Georgia settled for field goals twice, punted five times, and ended two more drives with turnovers. The Bulldogs converted just one third-down attempt as well.

But it wasn't all bad. George Pickens caught seven passes for 175 yards with one score in the first quarter. Tight ends Darnell Washington and John Fitzpatrick combined for seven catches and 87 yards. JT Daniels excelled in spite of the pass rush, completing 26-of-38 passes for 392 yards. Even Stetson Bennett produced, completing one pass for 12 yards when he had to.

Anyone who says Georgia's offense had a terrible game all-around is discrediting the skill players. They did their part. When Georgia needed them the most in the last 1:28 of the game, they produced. Daniels and co. moved the ball to field goal range to set up the game-winning kick.

Defense, A-

Besides one bad play, Georgia's defense had an outstanding game, especially in the second half.

Cincinnati scored its first touchdown after a punt gave the Bearcats possession at Georgia's 44-yard-line. Its third and final touchdown was a 79-yard-run caused by a linebacker misreading the play and not sealing the gap.

The Bearcats drove 75 yards on their second touchdown drive. That possession included two plays where quarterback Desmond Ritter ran for his life until he found receivers at the last possible second. Sometimes A-plus effort isn't enough.

Enough about the bad, let's talk about how well the defense played because they're the reason why Georgia won. Ritter entered the game with 609 rushing yards and was the Bearcats' second-leading rusher. Georgia held him to -17 yards on 15 carries.

The Bulldogs sacked Ritter eight times, including once in the end zone as time expired for a safety. Azeez Ojulari made that safety-sack, as well as two other sacks. Ojulari's first sack created a fumble recovered by Adam Anderson, leading to Georgia's second touchdown of the game.

Latavious Brini, starting at star with Tyrique Stevenson moving to corner, played fantastic in his first start. Brini took away Cincinnati's swing passes and covered its receivers well downfield. Besides getting beat once, Stevenson played pretty well at corner. Besides the long run, you could hardly tell Georgia was missing multiple starters on defense.

Special Teams, A-

What a finish for Jack Podlesny. Georgia needed a perfect game from him and he delivered. The offense failed to give him an easy kick to win the game, he had to boot a 53-yarder and he kicked it right down the middle with plenty of yards to spare. A great moment for the redshirt sophomore.

Of course, special teams weren't done yet. There were still three-seconds left after the field goal and Georgia had to kick from 15 yards back because of a celebration penalty. Punter Jake Camarda had a perfect kickoff, bouncing over the returner's head. Instead of possibly conceding decent field position, Cincinnati took over at its own two-yard-line.

The special teams are deducted some points on their grade because of a pair of bad punts by Camarda early in the game. Quay Walker also held on a kickoff when he didn't need to. Kearis Jackson ran the kick to near midfield, but the penalty moved the offense back to its own six-yard-line.