SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Report: Greg McGarity Expected to Step Down at Years End

Brooks Austin

University of Georgia Atheltic Director, Greg McGarity is expected to retire at the end of the year according to the Atlanta Journal Consitution. 

McGarity, a letterman on the Bulldogs' men's tennis team in the early 1970's, served as a student assistant for the team from 1973 to 1977. From there, he was appointed as assistant sports information director and head women’s tennis coach, positions he held until an internal promotion to administrative assistant within the athletics department in 1982.

He then worked as Georgia's assistant athletic director for facilities and event management from 1988 to 1992 before accepting a position at the rival University of Florida, where he worked for 18 years and eventually earned the title of Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for the Gators.

Since returning to Athens, McGarity has championed new facilities and stadium renovations, including the construction of an indoor practice facility for the Dawgs' football team.

The construction of the new Indoor Athletic Facility adjacent to the Butts-Mehre Building finished in 2017 and allows use to non-football athletes as well.

New sound systems in Stegeman Coliseum and Sanford Stadium were also installed under McGarity. Major renovations in Sanford Stadium's west end zone included a new video board and a modernized locker room just beyond the Tate Student Center.

The 1962-built Stegeman Coliseum looks so modern from the inside that if one were to compare panoramic photos from 2015 and 2020, it would appear as two different venues if not for the distinct ceiling and the Power G logo at center court.

Additionally, he oversaw a $12M expansion project to Foley Field.

A 1976 graduate of UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, McGarity is a 2012 inductee into the Grady Fellowship, a recognition program to honor those whose influence, achievements, and service to the media professions have enhanced the reputation of the Grady College.

It's expected that Josh Brooks will become the interim athletic director and is rumored to be a strong candidate to replace McGarity permanently. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia's O-Line Bounces Back in Big Way

Georgia's offensive line has played exceptionally well aside from two games this season. Following a lackluster performance, they bounced back.

Evan Crowell

Rice and Dean Named Semifinalists for Butkus Award

Nakobe Dean and Monty Rice have been named semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's top linebacker in college football

Brooks Austin

MVPs From Dominant Win Over South Carolina

Georgia football defeated South Carolina 45-16 Saturday night thanks to excellent performances from a large handful of Bulldogs.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Finds Balance, Fear of Daniels Opens Up Run Game

With offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a quarterback that creates fear from a defense and a solid running game, Georgia has found its balance.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Georgia's Season-Opening Win Over Florida A&M

Georgia basketball's win over Florida A&M featured many reasons to be excited about the 2020 Bulldogs, but also highlighted areas of concern.

Kyle Funderburk

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Blowout Win over South Carolina

Georgia went up to Columbia, South Carolina and put the beat down on the South Carolina Gamecocks. We bring you the good, bad and ugly.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Moves Up In Latest AP Top 25

Following their dominant win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Georgia Bulldogs have moved up in the latest AP Poll.

Evan Crowell

Georgia QBs Play Sparingly in Blowouts: Why?

Georgia handled business Saturday night against South Carolina, but there's a question about their usage, or lack thereof, of the team's young quarterbacks.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Report: D'Wan Mathis Has Left the Team

Georgia redshirt freshman QB D'Wan Mathis is no longer with the Georgia Football team.

Brooks Austin

by

Frown40

Grading Georgia's Blowout Win Over South Carolina

Georgia football dominated a depleted South Carolina team 45-16 in Columbia. The Bulldogs rushed for over 300 yards and recorded numerous sacks.

Kyle Funderburk