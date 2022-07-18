Skip to main content

Greg Sankey Offers Thoughts On NIL

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took the podium to kick off SEC Media Day and said some interesting things about NIL.

Name, Image, and Likeness debates have dominated college football for the past calendar year. Today, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey viewed in during his availability at SEC Media Day.

He offered thoughts about the sport's direction and all collegiate athletics. Sankey emphasized that he believes some regulation needs to be implemented to ensure a competitive balance.

"Here is our view on NIL: A clear, enforceable standard is needed to support national competition and the continuing ability to conduct national championships – the CFP, the Final Four, the College World Series – and every other national championship."

Some believe that college athletes' earning power shouldn't be regulated and that there should essentially be a free-market void of any prohibitions. However, others worry that it encourages a competitive imbalance that could throw college athletics into disarray.

NIL deals and immediate eligibility transfers have caused a massive uptick in player movement. Critics believe this will destroy loyalty and allegiances, which made college football so attractive in the past. Fans developed chemistry and camaraderie amongst themselves, which may go to the wayside at the current rate.

However, others point out the hypocrisy of the former system. Coaches can leave programs despite contractual obligations at the drop of a hat, so why should players be hamstrung by a decision they made at the ripe age of eighteen?

The argument is fluid, and fans will hear both sides of the debate at various media days across the country. While schools like Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State may want more regulation, programs like Texas and USC will undoubtedly encourage the current free-market operation.

Sankey has staked his claim, which is unsurprising. Particularly after arguably two of his more famous head coaches — Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher — were recently in the news for tossing allegations at one another regarding pay for play. 

While everything would likely be fine, Sankey is attempting to ensure that his conference remains supreme and continues to be the epi-center of college football.

