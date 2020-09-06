SI.com
DawgsDaily
How the 2021 Georgia football commits fared in their recent high school games

Kyle Funderburk

The 2020 high school football season has finally begun in the Peach State, as well as other states. Several Georgia football commits recently began their senior seasons with performances befitting of future Georgia Bulldogs.

Brock Vandagriff - QB - Prince Avenue

Vandagriff led the Prince Avenue Wolverines to a dominant 42-7 victory over Calvary Day in Friday's matchup. The No. 15 player on the SI99 rankings racked up 341 yards of offense and accounted for all six of PACS' touchdowns. 234 of Vandagriff's yards came on 17 completions, he added 107 yards on just 10 carries.

Micah Morris - OT - Camden County

It was tough sailing Friday night for Micah Morris and Camden County High School. The Wildcats lost to Richmond Hill 28-11. Camden County struggled to protect their quarterback all night long and it led to a low output on offense.

David Daniel - Ath - Woodstock

The Woodstock Wolverines outlasted Sequoyah in a 41-35 shootout Friday night and David Daniel played a large role in his team's victory. Most of his impact was on special teams. Daniel blocked a punt early in the game, and returned a kickoff 70 yards following a game-tying touchdown by Sequoyah. His night also included a rushing touchdown.

Lovasea Carroll - RB | Marlin Dean - DT - IMG Academy (Fla.)

IMG Academy had little issue dispatching of Venice. The Ascenders opened their season with a 49-13 win and big performances by Lovasea Carroll and Marlin Dean. Carroll scored one touchdown Friday night, a 12-yard burst up the gut to give IMG a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Dean, a former Elbert County Blue Devil, helped IMG's defensive line dominate the line of scrimmage and he became a constant force in the backfield during the second half.

Jonathan Jefferson - SDE - Douglas County

Jonathan Jefferson and the Douglas County defense had their way with Lithia Springs, only allowing one touchdown in the 47-7 victory. Jefferson's biggest play of the night didn't even record a stat. In the first half, he broke into the backfield and forced the quarterback to heave an arid pass. Douglas County intercepted it and returned the ball into the end zone for a score. 

Chaz Chambliss - OLB - Carrollton

Carrollton scored plenty of points Friday night, but not enough to keep up with Collins Hill. The Trojans lost the Corky Kell Classic 46-24. Chambliss was a factor on defense however, even recording a drive stopping sack in the first half.

Dylan Fairchild did not play in West Forsyth’s dismantling of Mays on Friday night  

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Excited to see Brock this Friday against Gunner Stockton up at Raybun

