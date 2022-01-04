Injury Report: Smart Not Worried About the Status of Bowers

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Injury Report: Brock Bowers is "Good," Says Smart

    Georgia's Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Monday and offered an encouraging update on tight end Brock Bowers.
    Author:

    Georgia's Kirby Smart provided some more injury news in his conversation with media on Monday afternoon during his press conference. Following Georgia's 34-11 win in the semifinal game versus No. 2, Michigan Smart informed the media that standout freshman tight end Brock Bowers has been dealing with a shoulder injury. 

    Smart updated the media once again on Monday regarding the status of Bowers. Smart did not indicate he is very concerned with the status of Bowers ahead of next Monday's national championship game with Alabama.

    "[Bowers is] good. He was good in the game. That same shoulder has bothered him all year, to be honest. It's not like it's something new that just came up. It bothers him from time to time at practice.

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (COVID) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN
    • DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
    • EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN
    • DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, Ladd McConkey (undisclosed) - IN
    • WR, George Pickens (COVID) - IN
    • Brock Bowers (Shoulder) - IN
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Read More

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17436989
    News

    Injury Report: Smart Not Worried About the Status of Bowers

    just now
    Stet-Bryce
    News

    Unit vs Unit: Does Bennett Need to Keep Up With Young?

    13 hours ago
    3997783E-B9DD-4271-B278-2911B2FFCCC9
    News

    BREAKING: Caleb Williams Enters the Transfer Portal

    16 hours ago
    211231_AJW_FB_OB_3391-X5
    News

    Monken's Miami Magic Must Be Recreated Vs Bama

    18 hours ago
    211215_mlm_fb_presser_0350
    News

    WATCH: Kirby Smart's Press Conference Leading up to National Championship

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17435839
    News

    Nick Saban Provides Update on Injury Report

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17292213
    News

    Why is Georgia The Favorite Versus Alabama Again?

    22 hours ago
    211204_mlm_fb_sec_18098-X5
    News

    Keys to Victory: Recipe For Getting Over Bama

    Jan 3, 2022