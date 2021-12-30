Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jim Harbaugh Updates Daxton Hill's Status Prior to Matchup with Georgia

    Michigan Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on the status of star defensive back Daxton Hill.
    Author:

    Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill does a variety of things for this Wolverine defense, playing safety, nickel corner, and even cornerback during this 2021 season, all at an All Big10 level. 

    Heading into the matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Hill's status is up in the air. 

    There's been several rumors and reports that he did not make the trip to Miami with the team this week. 

    Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media Thursday and updated the status of Daxton Hill. 

    "His status is questionable," said Harbaugh. "He's working through something right now. We'll know more today." 

    There's speculation that Hill's absence could be COVID-related and the recent CDC update has cut the return to action time down to five days, with the NCAA and the CFP committee falling in line as well. 

    Read More

    Hill does the majority of his work from within the slot and would be a critical absence if he's unable to play on Friday considering Georgia's passing offense operates through Brock Bowers who does the majority of his work out of the slot. 

    We will keep you posted as updates are provided. 

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17200909
    News

    LATEST: Harbaugh Updates Status of Star Defensive Back

    15 seconds ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1773-L
    News

    The Redemption Story No One is Talking About

    1 hour ago
    211127_AJW_FB_GT_0509-L
    News

    Jordan Davis Needs to Return to Form vs Michigan

    15 hours ago
    smith-salyer
    News

    LATEST: Georgia Expects to be at Full Strength Versus Michigan

    18 hours ago
    Stet-Cade
    News

    Bennett vs McNamara: Who Holds the Advantage at QB?

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17291390
    News

    SEC Off to a Rough Start in the Bowl Season

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17241123
    News

    Kirby Smart Adamant, Bennett Gives Georgia Best Chance to Win

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17155235
    News

    Michigan to Be Without Top DB Against Georgia?

    Dec 29, 2021