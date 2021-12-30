LATEST: Harbaugh Updates Status of Star Defensive Back

Michigan Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on the status of star defensive back Daxton Hill.

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill does a variety of things for this Wolverine defense, playing safety, nickel corner, and even cornerback during this 2021 season, all at an All Big10 level.

Heading into the matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Hill's status is up in the air.

There's been several rumors and reports that he did not make the trip to Miami with the team this week.

Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media Thursday and updated the status of Daxton Hill.

"His status is questionable," said Harbaugh. "He's working through something right now. We'll know more today."

There's speculation that Hill's absence could be COVID-related and the recent CDC update has cut the return to action time down to five days, with the NCAA and the CFP committee falling in line as well.

Hill does the majority of his work from within the slot and would be a critical absence if he's unable to play on Friday considering Georgia's passing offense operates through Brock Bowers who does the majority of his work out of the slot.

We will keep you posted as updates are provided.

