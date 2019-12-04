Georgia Football Injury Report: Update on D'Andre Swift, DBs Fighting to Get Healthy

As the Georgia Bulldogs head down to Atlanta for the second straight week to take on LSU in the SEC Championship Game, they have more guys on the injury report than they have for the most part of the season.

To make things worse, arguably their best player - D'Andre Swift - has landed on the report for the first time all season.

Here's the full injury report headed into Saturday's SEC Championship:

Offense:

D'Andre Swift (Probable) - Coach Kirby Smart showed little signs of concern about Swift's shoulder issue in his press conference following the win over Tech. However, his diction surrounding the injury has changed quite a bit since. Swift has been available in practice and "Doing what we ask him to do" says Smart. We expect the hard-nosed back from Philly to give it a go come Saturday.

George Pickens (Probable) - This isn't an injury concern, but as everyone knows Pickens will be suspended for the first half and depending on the score of the game, could remain on the bench following two consecutive weeks on the suspension list. (Pickens was suspended the first half against Tech for a "violation of team rules)

Lawrence Cager (OUT) - Cager underwent surgery to repair a severely sprained ankle last Friday and is expected to return anywhere from mid to late December depending on his response to the surgery.

Justin Shaffer (OUT) - Shaffer suffered a neck injury during the South Carolina game and has been in a neck brace since. There is no timetable set for his return.

Owen Condon (OUT) - The tackle was originally on the IR this season for a lower-body issue and was seen in a sling on his left shoulder during the Missouri game.

D'wan Mathis (OUT) - Mathis underwent brain surgery this spring and his return to game action is undetermined, though he has returned to practice in a limited fashion.

Trey Blount (OUT) - Blount has been out for undisclosed reasons.

Defense:

Eric Stokes (Probable) - Stokes is battling an upper-body injury though he has been a participant in practice.

Tyson Campbell (Probable) - Campbell is still battling the same toe injury that's placed him on this list since the Notre Dame contest.

Devonte Wyatt (Probable) - Wyatt missed last week's contest against Georgia with a lower-body injury. Kirby Smart said earlier in the week that Wyatt is expected to play.

Tramel Walthour (OUT) - Walthour dressed last weekend against Georgia Tech though he did not enter the game. He's battled a lower-body injury all season.