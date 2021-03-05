InSIder: Bold Predictions for Spring Practice

The spring practice season is almost here. Georgia football retakes the field on March 16 and will spend a month pre-planning its 2021 season.

This is a huge spring for the Bulldogs. They have perhaps the most talented roster in school history, but that roster lacks experience at a few key positions. Plus, there's more talent than starting spots, meaning competition will be fierce.

With so many questions to answer and storylines to watch, the Dawgs Daily staff took the time to gather our boldest predictions for the spring.

Brooks Austin

Justin Robinson emerges

With spring practice at the college level comes copious 1on1’s, 7on7’s and scrimmage opportunities for players up and down the depth chart. Which means wide receivers that are 6’4, 225 pounds and have a knack for making the spectacular catch, are going to shine.

That’s exactly what Justin Robinson is. So, this spring when you hear about the miraculous catch Robinson made at practice, or how much he’s standing out, don’t be surprised. Especially considering the amount of reps he will be taking with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint not expected to be an active participant this spring.

Kyle Funderburk

Offensive linemen will switch teams during G-Day Game

The Bulldogs have six months to figure out their offensive line and they're going to do a lot of experimenting this spring. That experimentation will carry over into the G-Day Game. To find which five players work best together, coaches will constantly shuffle the rosters during the spring game so everyone gets first-team reps.

Xavier Truss, Jamaree Salyer, Warren Ericson, Justin Shaffer and Warren McClendon will begin the day with the first-team offense. But you won't have to wait long to see Broderick Jones, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Amarius Mims change jerseys.

Evan Crowell

Kendall Milton starts to emerge

In the past, we have predicted that running back Kendall Milton will emerge as a primary feature this year for the Bulldogs. Despite the return of fellow tailback Zamir White, Milton has all of the attributes required to play three downs and do it well.

While I still expect other backs to get a share of the workload this season, it seems as if this spring Milton will start to separate himself from the rest of the group.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Carson Beck beats Brock Vandagriff for backup duty

I know Vandagriff is already a fan favorite because he is the hometown kid, but too many have written Beck off. There is no doubt that Beck has an insane amount of arm talent, but there have been concerns about how quickly he has been able to adjust to the collegiate level. Sources have indicated to Dawgs Daily that Beck has impressed with his dedication to getting better this off-season.

Beck was an early enrollee, so most people would say he has had plenty of time to adjust, but that is not a fair assumption to make. COVID-19 took away the additional time he would have had, and Georgia was implementing a new offense with Todd Monken.

Now Beck has a full season behind him, and a normal offseason to grow in the system that Monken has established. Additionally, Kirby Smart likes experienced players, which leads me to believe beck will have an edge on Vandagriff going into spring ball.