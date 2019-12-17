BulldogMaven
Isaiah Wilson Declares for the 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

Yet another Georgia Bulldog has declared early for the 2020 NFL Draft as offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson has entered his name for this spring's draft. 

Wilson came to Georgia as a 5-star prospect out of Brooklyn, New York and after spending one season redshirting as a true freshman, he has started every game since at the right tackle position. 

At 6'7 340 pounds, they don't make offensive linemen much bigger and more physically imposing than Wilson. When we spoke to NFL Draft analyst and lead writer for The Draft Network, Jordan Reid last week about Wilson, Reid said: 

"He's a really really interesting case. It's funny watching him as the year went along because I thought his technique was really poor at the beginning of the season, but it got much better as he settled into the right tackle spot. He's super raw and still has a ways to go. he's in need of polish, but we have to remember he's just a redshirt sophomore." 

The NFL scouts and analysts that we have spoken with seem to believe that Wilson is nearing a third-round grade after just two seasons of starting at Georgia.

Both Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas will forego the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Years Day as well. Leaving Georgia without their two starting tackles against Baylor. 

