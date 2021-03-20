Isaiah Wilson Already Waived

Tackle Isaiah Wilson has been waived from the Miami Dolphins just days after his trade from the Tennessee Titans

Tackle Isaiah Wilson has been waived from the Miami Dolphins just days after his trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Miami Dolphins was made official.

Wilson was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He didn’t play many snaps in his rookie season due to a variety of off the field issues, including an arrest for a DUI.

During his time at Georgia Wilson was a centerpiece of the Bulldog offensive line, bulldozing opposing SEC defenders and cementing the right side of the offensive line.

Just a few short years later it appears as if Wilson’s NFL future is in jeopardy.

Alain Poupart, lead editor of All Dolphins on SI.com, wrote in a piece this weekend, “On Friday, a video from his Instagram account showed Wilson dancing on top of a car and appearing to be vaping.”

Poupart also wrote that Wilson has already, “in the short time since the Dolphins acquired him, Wilson showed up late for his physical, late for his team orientation and skipped two optional workouts that he had committed to attend, a source told Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald.

Wilson was a former 5-star recruit in the 2017 class. The Brooklyn-native enrolled in Athens at 6'6 350 pounds, making him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects from the jump.

After redshirting in 2017, Wilson started all 14 games at right tackle in 2018, leading to his selection to the 2018 Coaches Freshman All-SEC team. He battled an injury from time to time in 2019 but still managed to play in 11 games, starting in 10 of those.

