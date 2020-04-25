BulldogMaven
Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by Indianapolis Colts

Brooks Austin

After a more than adequate true freshman season, former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason suffered a knee injury in the first game of his sophomore season against Appalachian State. After then true freshman Jake Fromm led the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship appearance in 2017, Eason headed back home to Washington. 

And after a solid redshirt junior season for the Huskies, Jacob Eason declared for the NFL Draft and has been selected by the Indianapolis Colts. 

Eason was at one point the highest-rated QB commit to ever attend the University of Georgia, only to be outranked by Justin Fields in the 2018 signing class at Georgia. 

His freshman season at Georgia he led the Dawgs to a (8-5) record in Kirby Smart's first season as head coach in Athens. He threw for 2,430 yards, 16 TDs, and 8 INTs on 55% completion.  

He then held off incoming freshman, Jake Fromm during spring practice in 2017 and was the starter in week one before a scramble to his left ended up costing him several games and eventually the starting position in Athens. 

This past season in Washington, he threw for 3,132 yards, 23 TDs, and 8 INTs on 64.2% completion. The powerful arm that made him a five-star prospect out of high school has only gotten stronger. At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, he had the fastest velocity of any QB at 67 MPH. 

