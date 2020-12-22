Jake Camarda Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

With the regular season having come to a close, and bowl season upon us, now is the time to unveil various awards from around the country. Georgia punter Jake Camarda has been named the special teams player of the year in the SEC.

This is a significant honor for Camarda, who has been exceptional all year for the Bulldogs. He is also a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given to the country's best punter every year. He is averaging 47.9 yards per punt, which ranks second nationally.

The award is indicative of the job special teams coordinator Scott Cochran has done at Georgia. In just his first year, he has both the kicker and punter vying for national awards, increased the personal diversity in special teams formations, and aside from Missouri had the most consistent unit in the conference throughout the year. Both the offense and the defense had their ups and downs all season, but Cochran's unit led by Camarda was a constant.

Camarda is not the only Bulldog up for an award this year. Linebackers Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean are candidates for the Nagurski Award, given to the best linebacker. Kicker Jack Podlesny is in the hunt for the Lou Groza best kicker award, while Richard LeCounte and Ben Cleveland accompany Camarda on the All-SEC first team.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, defensive back Eric Stokes and linebacker Azeez Ojulari were also named to the All-SEC second team. Many of these players that are up for awards will return next season with a year of elite experience that should help the Bulldogs in the 2021 season.

