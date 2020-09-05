SI.com
DawgsDaily
Jake Fromm Makes 53-Man Roster With Buffalo Bills

Brooks Austin

Today was the cutting day for NFL teams all across the league, meaning they had to waive players on their roster in order to get down to the 53 player roster that the NFL allows. 

Despite things trending towards Jake Fromm being waived by the Buffalo Bills, he has made the 53-man roster. 

We reported this morning that it was look more and more likely that Fromm was ultimately going to be cut. This was based off several reports out of the local reporters covering the team in Buffalo, including this quote from USAToday: 

But then came Fromm’s racially-charged text messages which put the team in a terrible position earlier this offseason. In a statement, the Bills said they’d “work with him.” Well, they did, and so far in training camp, Fromm hasn’t provided the assurances that he’d be a player to keep on their final roster. Multiple outlets, including The Athletic, think Fromm’s going to be cut his play has been so disappointing.

Fromm making the 53 man roster places him likely in the third-string quarterback spot. Fromm spoke to the media last month and felt like he was picking up the offense fairly quickly: 

I can say that I'm starting to see it and I'm learning and I'm getting better. I'm willing to help and be there for whatever situation is needed. … My plan here in this organization is to earn everything here. Earn the respect, earn the trust of my teammates. Treat people with respect with how I go about my business here, and ultimately perform well on the field. Out of here, out of this building, that's educating myself, staying really close with my friends who are on the other side. Having those conversations, being available I think is one of the most important things that I can do. Be willing to help in whatever situation is thrown my way."

