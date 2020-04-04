Jake Fromm and Georgia Teammates Release Video of Pro Day for NFL Draft

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed nearly every aspect of life as we know it, both here in America and around the world. The sports world has come to screeching halt and has left NFL hopefuls like Jake Fromm and his former Georgia Bulldog teammates Charlie Woerner and Tyler Simmons to get creative in the pursuit of their collective NFL dreams.

QB Country, who describes themselves as "the nation's leading quarterback training and development company", released a video yesterday of the Pro Day workout of one of their esteemed clients and none other than three-year Georgia starter Jake Fromm. In the video, Fromm put on display his ability to be mobile in the pocket, throw from various arm slots and angles, and also throw on the run. A variety of routes were run by the receivers there helping Fromm on his Pro Day, including the aforementioned Woerner and Simmons.

Jake Fromm came under scrutiny during his junior season, along with now-ousted Offensive Coordinator and QB Coach James Coley, due to a dearth of product in the passing game. That scrutiny only intensified when some members of the media evaluated Fromm's NFL Combine performance as less than stellar. However, despite all of this, the resilient Warner Robins native seems to be building some momentum heading into the draft.

ESPN Analysts Todd McShay and Dan Orlovsky have repetitively gone to bat for Fromm and insisted that he has the intangibles and the physical ability necessary to have a very successful NFL. Orlovsky took things a step further this week on The Lefkoe Show, which streams on Bleacher Report and Facebook Live, saying that he believes the Saints will draft Jake Fromm to be Drew Brees's heir apparent and that the former Bulldog will go on to have, "an outstanding NFL career."

