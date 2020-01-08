Jake Fromm's Best Fit If He Declares for the 2020 NFL Draft

At the moment, Jake Fromm seems to still be mulling over the decision as to whether he should return to Athens for his Senior season, or declare early for the NFL Draft.

Many have assumed because of Georgia's lack of offensive production, particularly in the passing game, during the stretch run of SEC play that Fromm will return to Georgia. However, I believe that many are also overlooking the NFL readiness that Jake Fromm possesses. The Bulldog's quarterback is asked to do quite a lot at the line of scrimmage and has definitely shown his ability to play at an extremely high level with great efficiency for the greater portion of his college career.

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league. Plain and simple. It's difficult to find "the guy" as an organization and a player with Fromm's level of maturity and toughness would be attractive to several NFL general managers and head coaches.

At the end of the day, no matter the prospect, it's all about finding the best fit. Here are the teams we here at SI's Bulldog Maven believe Jake Fromm would be an immediate asset for.

1. New England Patriots

It seems more likely than ever that Tom Brady's time with the Patriots has come to an end. After the loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, you just didn't get that warm and fuzzy feeling between the Brady camp and the perennial NFL power. Regardless, and even if Brady does come back, you would figure that Jake Fromm would be on Bill Bellicheck's radar.

It is no secret that Belichick holds Smart's program in high regard. The Patriots seem to have an affinity for former Dawgs in general as the roster currently is home to Sony Michel, Ben Watson, Isaiah Wynn, and David Andrews. Not too long ago, the Pats also drafted former UGA wideout, Malcolm Mitchell.

Can you imagine the film sessions that Fromm and Belichick would have? Everybody knows that the work ethic of the NFL mastermind is off the charts and Fromm's propensity to dive deep into both self and opponent analysis is also well documented. A player of Fromm's intellect and ability could fit nicely in New England.

If Brady returns, then Jake would have time to learn from arguably the best to ever play the game. If Brady decides to head elsewhere, you would have to think that Fromm would be in a great spot to compete with Jarrett Stidham as the starter.

2. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in a similar situation to the Patriots. An aging legend is at the helm and, while it's clear that Brees will likely never play for another franchise, he can't play forever.

Sean Payton should get NFL Coach of the Year. It has never been more clear how great of a play-caller and culture developer Payton is than it was in 2019. Brees goes down with a thumb injury and Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill step in and look like the second coming of Joe Montana for six weeks. Most of the damage was done with a short to intermediate passing game, something that Fromm historically is quite accurate and successful in.

Bridgewater is set to hit free agency and one would think that his stellar play in the stead of Brees this season would earn him some looks from around the league as a viable starting option in 2020. It's reasonable to doubt whether or not the hybrid-type Taysom Hill ever becomes the face of the franchise for the Saints. Brees probably has a couple of years left in the tank and Jake Fromm would soak up knowledge from the future Hall of Fame coach/quarterback duo like a sponge.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Jake Fromm is capable of taking a quality NFL Roster to new heights if he's put into a place with a solid foundation. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller even went as far as to say Fromm is the best QB available for "win now" teams.

And despite losing their franchise quarterback to an early and shocking retirement this preseason, the Colts managed a respectable (7-9) season with six of the nine losses coming by one score or fewer.

Fromm may not have the gaudy ceiling that will make the likes of Justin Herbert a first-round pick, but his floor is a solid NFL quarterback. One thing that makes Fromm appealing to the NFL Scouts that we've spoken to is the fact that you know who and what you're getting in #11. There's not a ton of variance.

The other added factor to the equation is with Fromm's draft grade slipping a bit, the Colts could nab him with one of the two second-round draft picks they have in this draft to go along with the 13th overall pick.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to agree to an extension.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy is the latest and greatest thing to hit Jerry's World! Yes, Jason Garrett's somehow excitingly boring tenure with the Cowboys is over and the architect of the Green Bay Packer's Super Bowl XLV victory is now at the helm.

McCarthy's first order of business is going to be jumping into an already beleaguered contract negotiation with star quarterback Dak Prescott. At last reports, no real progress had been made. It's possible that the unrestricted free agent goes elsewhere leaving the Cowboys with no proven option whatsoever.

Kellen Moore looks like he'll be retained as Offensive Coordinator for Dallas, even if it is in name only. Moore would be a great asset to Fromm as, other than being left-handed, I'm not sure there is anybody who could identify with Jake better. Moore himself was just a proven winner in college at Boise State. He lead with poise and class and while he did not possess the most God-given talent in the world, he maximized what he did have with incredible intelligence.

A running back like Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboy's offensive line would help any new NFL quarterback make a smooth transition. McCarthy is also known for utilizing two-back, under-center sets that lend themselves greatly to hard play-action fakes with down the field strikes. Fromm could thrive in a system like this.

Overall, there are great places for Jake Fromm to land should he decide to go pro and I believe these organizations and some others would be happy to have him without having to use first-round resources.