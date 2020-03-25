Jake Fromm Could Be Headed to the NFC South in 2020 NFL Draft

Jake Fromm is a good-ole southern boy. The kind that spends every free moment he has either in the woods hunting or on the pond fishing. It's the way of life for most Houston County, Georgia boys.

And even though Jake Fromm will fit in wherever he may be drafted, it's looking like those southern roots may not have to be pulled. Of the four NFC South football teams — Falcons, Bucs, Saints, and Panthers — the Panthers are the only team that hasn't really expressed interest in Jake Fromm.

So, today, we make the case for Fromm landing on the remaining three teams. And we will start with the hometown Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons:

Signs are pointing to Jake Fromm being a late second or early third-round draft pick. So, the odds that the Falcons use their 47th overall selection on Fromm are unlikely. However, with their 78th overall selection in the third round, Fromm could certainly still be hanging around.

At 35 years of age, with a 38-year old backup in Matt Schaub, Matt Ryan is slowly approaching the end of his career after being drafted in 2008.

QB, Jake Fromm

Not to mention the fact that the Falcons just underwent the storm of positive publicity that came from signing former Georgia Bulldog, Todd Gurley. However, you can't find a Georgia fan with a bad thing to say about Gurley, the same cannot be said for Fromm. Nonetheless, he's a scheme fit and a positional need for the Falcons.

Saints:

The comparisons to Drew Brees are a dime a dozen for the former Georgia quarterback, as they are for most slightly undersized and underwhelming athletically quarterbacks. The lack of elite arm strength is there for both quarterbacks however, Drew Brees is quite literally the most accurate quarterback of all time. It's not exactly close either. At 67.6%, Brees holds the record for completion percentage in the NFL.

Sean Payton and Drew Brees

Though, as much of a debate that wages over who deserves the most credit between Brady and Belicheck, no one really talks about Sean Payton and Drew Brees. Which is strange considering Belicheck is a defensive head coach, whereas the New Orleans Saints offense is 100% Sean Payton's birthchild. If you can make the reads, he can get design guys open. And I'm here to tell you that Jake Fromm can make the reads.

With Teddy Bridgewater now on his way to the Carolina Panthers, the Saints need a traditional backup quarterback due to the fact that Taysom Hill is a position player for the majority of snaps.

They have the 88th overall selection in the third round.

Buccaneers:

Now, the Bucs have already won the offseason with the signing of Tom Brady. But the fact of the matter is, he's still going to be 43-years old at the start of the NFL season. And with the Bucs moving on from Jameis Winston entirely, there is certainly room for a backup quarterback.

Not to mention they've got a coach by the name of Bruce Arians that loves the way Jake Fromm carries himself and has long known about the quarterback from Georgia.

"Jake has an unbelievable amount of moxie about him, to take a team like that, and take charge with all the great athletes they have. The respect factor in that locker room I saw was amazing.”

I’m amazed at Jake, his command of the team, not just on the field, when I was sitting in the team meeting room, he walked in, and you could tell it was his team.” Bruce Arians to DawgNation in 2018.

The Bucs have the 76th overall pick in the third round.

