Jake Fromm Falls in Latest NFL Draft Big Board

With the NFL Draft set to kick off in a little over a month, NFL scouts and general managers are close to finalizing their big board for prospects. Jake Fromm has seen his draft stock continue to fall since the start of his 2019 campaign at Georgia.

Fromm was in the discussion for a first-round draft selection before his final season at Georgia. However, after quite arguably his worst statistical season — something Fromm himself has more than taken responsibility for — he's fallen well outside of the top-32 picks.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has released his latest Big Board and has ranked 27 of the quarterbacks available for April's NFL Draft, and despite being ranked 6th on Miller's previous big board prior to the NFL Combine, Jake Fromm has fallen another spot to 7th.

1. Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

3. Justin Herbert, Oregon

4. Jordan Love, Utah State

5. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

6. Jacob Eason, Washington

7. Jake Fromm, Georgia

One can only assume that Jalen Hurts leapfrogging not only Fromm but also Jacob Eason in the latest rankings would likely be due to his combine performance.

QB, Jalen Hurts

Hurts ran the second-fastest 40 by a quarterback at the NFL Combine with a 4.59 and interviewed well. However, most NFL scouts and GMs were left raving about the improvements made in his delivery.

Since beginning to work with quarterback trainer, Quincy Avery scouts have seen drastic differences in the tightness of his throwing motion. One scout went as far as to say he looks totally different even from the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Fromm continues to be slotted as a third-round draft pick. Though Von Lassiter, Fromm's high school coach, told the Bulldog Maven that he wouldn't be surprised if he is selected far earlier than those current projections.

"You know, I would hear the media talk during the combine about arm strength, speed, negatives, how things went last year at Georgia. But, all the people that know, all the people that matter, in the NFL are talking about how awesome his interviews have gone and about how well all the things he'd talked about with them have gone"

