Jake Fromm Recalls Favorite Memories from Georgia Football Career

Chris Allen

Saturday, Georgia Football’s Twitter account (@GeorgiaFootball) released a video featuring Jake Fromm, sharing his favorite moments at UGA.

When asked if he had a favorite memory in his time at UGA, Jake smiled saying “You name it. You can pick one, there’s so many.” A few that he mentioned included a road victory of Notre Dame as a freshman, the flea-flicker against Mississippi, winning an SEC Championship and a Rose Bowl.

He also mentioned how Kirby Smart’s program allowed him to grow and gain a deeper knowledge of the game of football. “The guys we have around us, you’re already with NFL-caliber guys every single day at practice.” It’s a testament to how much this program has grown under Coach Smart and how much talent continues to come in.

He concluded by talking about how amazing Dawg Nation is and the fans are what makes Georgia Football fun. “I enjoyed every minute of it... you don’t wanna miss out on being a part of the University of Georgia.

Jake Fromm had a great three years at UGA and is prepared to take the next steps at the NFL level thanks to Coach Smart and his staff. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills and has a chance to play in the NFL for a long time. 

That talent Jake spoke of is growing more and more every day, with repeated Top 3 recruiting classes and constant development. Jake was one of seven Dawgs drafted in this year’s NFL Draft, 3 of which coming in the first 35 picks.

Jake Fromm was a fan favorite and a DGD. When it comes to memorable moments, as he said, there are so many to choose from. He lead one of the most impressive campaigns for a Freshman QB to date and will go down as a Georgia great. 

