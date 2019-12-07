Georgia QB, Jake Fromm Injured against LSU

After losing Dominick Blaylock in the first quarter, Junior quarterback Jake Fromm has been injured as well.

With just over seven minutes left in the half, Jake Fromm dropped backed to pass and was sacked by LSU's Grant Delpit. The Junior Quarterback was rolled up on the play and after getting up, immediately dropped down to the turf.

After the medical team addressed what appears to be a left ankle injury, Jake Fromm got up and was able to limp off on his own.

The Bulldogs are already down eleven points here in the first half of the football game and now are without senior wideout, Lawrence Cager, Dominick Blaylock, and their leader Jake Fromm.

It's the first time Jake Fromm has been injured in his career to the point to where he's had to leave the game.

Backup quarterback Stetson Bennett is now in the game to take over for the Junior Quarterback.

There's been a lot of scrutiny thrown Jake Fromm's way this season in what could have been his last as a Georgia Bulldog. Fromm is in the medical tent and his teammates are showing a bit of concern.

The medical staff currently has his helmet and they are addressing the issue further. We will have more details as they come.

Fromm is now out of the tent with tape on his left ankle and is throwing the ball and has a rather big smile on his face. Good news for the Georgia faithful.

Fromm has re-entered the game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.