BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Jake Fromm Leaves NFL Combine with Same Questions

Chris Allen

Jake Fromm, per usual, was all smiles today in Indianapolis. And though a lot of stocks may have moved up or down today, I think a lot of scouts left Thursday's throwing session the same way they came in. 

With questions about Fromm's physical limitations.

He ran a 5.01 40, the slowest of today’s QB grouping. To anyone who has watched his game, his straight-line speed has always been questionable, he's never flashed athleticism on film. Though he has displayed enough quickness to move in and out of the pocket. So, it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Three Cone Drill and each of the Shuttle Drills.

Later on, during throwing drills, Jake was stacked directly behind former teammate Jacob Eason, whom Jake bested as a Freshman in 2017. Fromm looked to be throwing in rhythm and with confidence during the quick game routes. Slants, deep in's and quick outs were all in pace and on target but he missed on a few occasions with his deep ball which has been the biggest question mark for Jake, his arm strength.

David Carr on NFL Network said this of Fromm's performance: 

"I really like Jake. The hard thing is, you want to go in and talk positively about a guy. But a couple of his throws just weren't as good. You could tell he lacked the arm strength on a few throws." 

USATSI_14105891
QB, Jake Fromm was his usual smiling self.

So again, did scouts or NFL General managers learn anything new about Jake Fromm today? No. 

Prior to the combine, evaluators knew that if they invested in Fromm it wouldn't be based on what he did today in shorts, on air. 

They knew that what you get with Jake is a proven winner that somehow beat out two of the most talents quarterbacks the University of Georgia has ever seen. He won that locker room and coaching staff over twice. Today's workouts only confirmed what everyone knew. 

That investment in Fromm is an investment in intangibles. 

He may not torch you for 300+ yards a game, but he’s an accurate passer with veteran pocket awareness and can control the line of scrimmage as good as anyone in the draft. 

Overall, today may not have been his greatest performance, but we knew going into the day what his strengths are. No one expected a blazing fast 40 time or 60-yard bombs, but what we did get was Jake Fromm.

A guy who loves and studies the game is always smiling. Paired with the right system and situation, he will have a very long career in the NFL. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Combine Live Blog: Tracking the Georgia Bulldogs

The 2020 NFL Scouting combine is underway in Indianapolis. Follow along with our LIVE blog to track all of the former Georgia Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: A Name to Remember, Cayden Lee

2023 WR  Cayden Lee has seen his recruitment take off as of late. We talk with him about his latest offers and schools like LSU, Georgia, and Alabama.

Brooks Austin

Andrew Thomas is the Best Offensive Tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft

In a deep offensive tackle draft class, with a potential for six offensive tackles to go in the first round. Here's why Andrew Thomas is the best of them all.

Brooks Austin

NFL Combine: What to Expect in On-Field Drills From Jake Fromm

With all of the scouting world's eyes locked on Jake Fromm and the on the field drills at the NFL Combine today, here's what to expect from the former Bulldog.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: Chubb's Start Unmatched in the Advanced Stats Era

Former Georgia Bulldog running back, Nick Chubb is off to the best start of any back in the advanced stats era. His first two seasons are unmatched in the NFL.

Jordan Jackson

by

Ct33

Details on Devonte Wyatt Arrest

Further details have emerged in the Devonte Wyatt arrest as the UGA police department has released a incident report.

Brooks Austin

Devonte Wyatt Arrested On Misdemeanor Charges

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was arrest in Athens Clarke County in misdemeanor charges and later released on bail.

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm Talks Why He Chose To Leave Georgia

Prospects at the NFL Combine addressed the media today. Included in that group was QB, Jake Fromm. He talked about why he chose to leave Georgia and more.

Brooks Austin

by

Ct33

Georgia Football: PFF Stats Show Experience and Talent in the Secondary

Yet another stat provided by PFF suggests that the Georgia Bulldogs will have one of, if not the most, talented and experienced secondary in the SEC in 2020.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Football: NFL Player Comp Series, Kelee Ringo

We continue our Georgia Football signee's NFL Player Comp series with Kelee Ringo and why his game reminds us of the Arizona Cardinal's, Patrick Peterson.

Brooks Austin