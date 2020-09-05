SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Jake Fromm Likely to be cut by Buffalo Bills

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm holds a solid spot on almost every quarterback records list at the University of Georgia. Not only that, but he also made a run at Deshaun Watson's passing record during his four-year career at Houston County High School. But after entering the NFL Draft following a less than impressive junior season at Georgia, Fromm's plummeted in the Draft all the way to the fifth round to the Buffalo Bills. 

Now, just about everyone knows that Josh Allen is the starting quarterback for the Bills, and for the foreseeable future that's not going to change. So, once drafted, Fromm set his focus on simply making the roster, and according to reports coming out of Buffalo, that's not likely to happen. 

Matt Barkley and Davis Webb have both looked far more impressive than from during camp. Here's what the Buffalo Bills Wire had to say: 

But then came Fromm’s racially-charged text messages which put the team in a terrible position earlier this offseason. In a statement, the Bills said they’d “work with him.” Well, they did, and so far in training camp, Fromm hasn’t provided the assurances that he’d be a player to keep on their final roster. Multiple outlets, including The Athletic, think Fromm’s going to be cut his play has been so disappointing.

So, to start his career in the NFL it appears Fromm has had a rough go at things during camp, added onto the racially insensitive text messages that came to light just after the NFL draft. 

Without preseason games, Fromm is forced into a position where he's going to have to impress Bills management and staff during practice, routes on air, and simulated drills. And anyone who's ever seen Jake Fromm throw up close, they will tell you, it's never made ya say "wow". And standing next to Josh Allen, who's nothing but "wow" throws, makes things that much worse. 

We will keep you posted on the former Georgia QB.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Really Happened With Jamie Newman and Georgia?

Jamie Newman surprised many people Wednesday by opting out of the 2020 college football season. So, what really happened? And why so sudden?

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

How Does Kirby Smart Finish Out the 2021 Class

Georgia's 2021 recruiting class now has 15 commitments following Marlin Dean's announcement Friday. We update the class, and how Kirby Smart finishes.

BGilmer18

Aggressive recruiting of receivers eases loss of Newman

Georgia football has amped up its recruitment of receivers in recent years. With Jamie Newman opting out, talent in the receiving corps is a more urgent need.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

YEAAAA, Scott Cochran Brings That Energy

Georgia's special teams coach, Scott Cochran is a walking, talking, hollering source of energy. He displayed that energy today when speaking with the media.

Brooks Austin

by

Churchlady123

Status of Major 2021 Linebacker Targets

Linebacker is a position of need in the 2021 for Georgia football. A trio of talented linebacker prospects are being recruited intensely by UGA.

BGilmer18

BREAKING: Marlin Dean Re-Commits to Georgia

Marlin Dean has re-committed to the University of Georgia. Here's what the 6'6 defensive tackle brings to the 2021 class.

Brooks Austin

Report: UGA QB Jamie Newman Expected to Opt Out

Georgia quarterback, Jamie Newman is expected to opt out of the 2020 season according to reports.

Brooks Austin

by

julie iannuzzi

Photo Gallery: A Look At Georgia's QB's Following Newman's Departure

Georgia was back to practice on Wednesday without Jamie Newman for the first time and we have photos from the practice.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Depth Chart Projection: Offensive Edition

There are several questions heading into the 2020 season for the University of Georgia on the offensive side of the ball. Today, we project the depth chart.

Brooks Austin

Jamie Newman Officially Opts Out with Statement

Jamie Newman has made it official and opted out of the 2020 college football season with a statement on his Twitter account.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin