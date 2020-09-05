Jake Fromm Likely to be cut by Buffalo Bills

Jake Fromm holds a solid spot on almost every quarterback records list at the University of Georgia. Not only that, but he also made a run at Deshaun Watson's passing record during his four-year career at Houston County High School. But after entering the NFL Draft following a less than impressive junior season at Georgia, Fromm's plummeted in the Draft all the way to the fifth round to the Buffalo Bills.

Now, just about everyone knows that Josh Allen is the starting quarterback for the Bills, and for the foreseeable future that's not going to change. So, once drafted, Fromm set his focus on simply making the roster, and according to reports coming out of Buffalo, that's not likely to happen.

Matt Barkley and Davis Webb have both looked far more impressive than from during camp. Here's what the Buffalo Bills Wire had to say:

But then came Fromm’s racially-charged text messages which put the team in a terrible position earlier this offseason. In a statement, the Bills said they’d “work with him.” Well, they did, and so far in training camp, Fromm hasn’t provided the assurances that he’d be a player to keep on their final roster. Multiple outlets, including The Athletic, think Fromm’s going to be cut his play has been so disappointing.

So, to start his career in the NFL it appears Fromm has had a rough go at things during camp, added onto the racially insensitive text messages that came to light just after the NFL draft.

Without preseason games, Fromm is forced into a position where he's going to have to impress Bills management and staff during practice, routes on air, and simulated drills. And anyone who's ever seen Jake Fromm throw up close, they will tell you, it's never made ya say "wow". And standing next to Josh Allen, who's nothing but "wow" throws, makes things that much worse.

We will keep you posted on the former Georgia QB.

