Jake Fromm NFL Draft Profile

Brooks Austin

With the NFL Draft just a month away, NFL scouts and general managers are nearing a finalization point with their scouting profile grades. They have gone through several evaluation points from the game tape, to the Senior Bowl, to the NFL combine, to virtual interviews and the few pro days that still took place. 

Surely the restrictions placed on the process due to the outbreak of the coronavirus has caused some difficulties when it comes to meetings and workouts with prospects, but they have plenty large sample size for prospects like former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm. 

After going (35-7) in 42 consecutive starts, Fromm has plenty of game type to evaluate, in the nation's toughest conference no less. 

The folks at ESPN and Scouts Inc. have finalized Fromm NFL Draft profile: 

Overall Football Traits: 

  • Production: 1
  • Height-Weight-Speed: 3
  • Durability: 1
  • Intangibles: 1

1 = Exceptional / 2 = Above Average / 3 = Average / 4 = Below Average / 5 = Marginal

Quarterback Specific Traits

  • Mental Makeup: 1
  • Accuracy: 2
  • Release / Arm Strength: 3
  • Pocket Mobility: 3

So, as you can see, Fromm grades out as average in every physical category and off the charts in every mental portion of the evaluation process. Which to be fair, is exactly what most would come to expect. 

Physical Traits vs Intangibles

It's the battle that will define Jake Fromm's draft process. How much of a role will his leadership, mental makeup, ability to control the line of scrimmage, and professionalism play a part in where he is drafted? 

NFL Scouts reserve the first round of the draft for guys who check all of the physical and mental boxes, not one or the other. So, barring something drastic happening it's unlikely that Fromm hears his name called on Day 1. However, there will be teams interested in him on Day 2 of the draft. 

This is why, even though Fromm received some first-round consideration heading into his junior season at Georgia, the physical limitations were present then, and they would have been present after a fourth and final season at Georgia. Don't believe me? Here was Jake Fromm's "Status Report" on ESPN.com from back in August: 

Fromm has adequate height with a solid build yet just average mobility. He sees the entire field and makes full-field reads. And he is tough and will hang in the pocket. Fromm displays above-average accuracy, throwing with touch and knowing how to lead receivers open. He shows good anticipation and timing as a passer with a quick release -- but just adequate arm strength. Fromm's pocket mobility is average at best, but he's a proven winner with a good understanding of the game and great competitiveness. -- August 2019

"Adequate arm strength. Fromm's pocket mobility is average at best, but he's a proven winner with a good understanding of the game and great competitiveness." Physical traits versus the things you simply can't measure with a height or forty-yard dash measurement. 

