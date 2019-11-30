Jake Fromm Talks George Pickens Ejection

George Pickens was a healthy scratch in the first half of today’s game and according to reports that was due to a coaches decision, and after making an immediate impact in the second half he was ejected for his involvement in an altercation with a Georgia Tech defender.

When asked what it meant to be without George Pickens for the first half of next week’s SEC championship game, Junior Quarterback Jake Fromm responded,

“You know, it’s unfortunate. He didn’t make the best decision in the heat of the moment. But it is what it is, we are going to love him and take him under our wing and hopefully make it better.” -Jake Fromm

Fromm will now be without his two primary top receivers on the season for at least the first half in next week’s SEC championship game.

Both Fromm and Coach Smart reiterated that they will continue to “help” Pickens moving forward.

The Georgia faithful was already concerned about their ability to score with the Tigers, and with the loss of arguably their biggest play receiver for a half and Lawrence Cager, the task becomes that much tougher.

Coach Kirby Smart did say in his post game press conference that they do expect junior running back, D’Andre Swift to be healthy and ready to go next week So, despite Pickens’ mistake Georgia will have their top back next week.

Swift left today’s contest with a left shoulder contusion in the middle of the third quarter after fumbling for the second time in the game.

George Pickens is Georgia's leading receiver following today's game against Georgia Tech. The true freshman has now surpassed Lawrence Cager in every statistical category. Coach Smart said that Lawrence Cager is likely out for the rest of the season following an ankle surgery he had this week.