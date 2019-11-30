Bulldog
Maven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Jake Fromm Talks George Pickens Ejection

Brooks Austin

George Pickens was a healthy scratch in the first half of today’s game and according to reports that was due to a coaches decision, and after making an immediate impact in the second half he was ejected for his involvement in an altercation with a Georgia Tech defender. 

When asked what it meant to be without George Pickens for the first half of next week’s SEC championship game, Junior Quarterback Jake Fromm responded, 

“You know, it’s unfortunate. He didn’t make the best decision in the heat of the moment. But it is what it is, we are going to love him and take him under our wing and hopefully make it better.” -Jake Fromm

Fromm will now be without his two primary top receivers on the season for at least the first half in next week’s SEC championship game. 

Both Fromm and Coach Smart reiterated that they will continue to “help” Pickens moving forward. 

The Georgia faithful was already concerned about their ability to score with the Tigers, and with the loss of arguably their biggest play receiver for a half and Lawrence Cager, the task becomes that much tougher. 

Coach Kirby Smart did say in his post game press conference that they do expect junior running back, D’Andre Swift to be healthy and ready to go next week  So, despite Pickens’ mistake Georgia will have their top back next week. 

Swift left today’s contest with a left shoulder contusion in the middle of the third quarter after fumbling for the second time in the game. 

George Pickens is Georgia's leading receiver following today's game against Georgia Tech. The true freshman has now surpassed Lawrence Cager in every statistical category. Coach Smart said that Lawrence Cager is likely out for the rest of the season following an ankle surgery he had this week. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin
12 0

We are here in Atlanta as Georgia takes on Georgia Tech. Log on and sound off as we give you all the live updates from here inside of Bobby Dodd Stadium.

D'Andre Swift Injured against Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin
2 0

Following D'Andre Swift's second fumble of the game he goes down with an injury. He was helped off by medical staff.

Georgia Football All-Time Dream Team

Brooks Austin
4 1

In honor of today being Thanksgiving, we at the Bulldog Maven felt it was necessary to get a bit nostalgic. Here is the Georgia Bulldogs All-Time Dream Team.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Projected Starting Lineups for the Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
1 0

Here are the projected starting lineups for the Georgia Bulldogs as they are in Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Zykeivous Walker commits to Auburn

Brooks Austin
2 1

4-star defensive end Zykeivous Walker out of Schley County, Georgia has committed to the Auburn Tigers.

Georgia Football Injury Report: Latest on WR Lawrence Cager

Brooks Austin
1 0

The latest development in a series of unfortunate injuries has landed Georgia WR Lawrence Cager back on the injury report headed into Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Gameday Get Up

Brooks Austin
0

Get Up! It's gameday here in Atlanta, Georgia! As the latest edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate features the 10-1 Georgia Bulldogs and a 3-8 Georgia Tech team.

Can Georgia Score Enough Points against LSU without WR Lawrence Cager?

Brooks Austin
3 1

With Georgia's leading receiver, Lawrence Cager suffering a severe ankle injury can they score enough points against LSU to win the SEC Championship?

Georgia Football: The Silent Solid Rock Tyler Clark

Jordan Jackson
4 1

In a 3-4 defense, the big defensive linemen are often overlooked. Yet despite a lack of gaudy numbers, Tyler Clark is a solid rock for the UGA Defense.

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs Georgia

Brooks Austin
64 1

Log on and join the in-game discussion as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas A&M Aggies live from Sanford Stadium down on the Plains.