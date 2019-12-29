Jake Fromm Talks NFL Draft Decision

Jake Fromm's looming decision to enter the 2020 NFL Draft or to return to Georgia for his senior season has been a hot button issue for quite some time now. However, the three-year starter for the Bulldogs is adamant that he's focused on the task at hand. Beating Baylor.

Here are the highlights from Jake Fromm's press conference today in New Orleans.

It didn't take long for the NFL Draft question to be asked:

"It's not really something I've thought about. For me it's about how can we get better in those practices, how can we go home for Christmas and enjoy time with family and be a little kid for a little bit. Then how can we come back? Get to come here and try to win a football game. That's not something we've dug into yet, and we haven't really made a decision. Right now we are focused on this game."

Fromm talked about his comfortability with the current wideout group:

"I think this has allowed a lot of guys to get a lot of reps and some guys have really progressed in this time. George has continued to get better and better and he keeps showing how he's just going to be a big-time football player. We are excited for him and we think he's going to have a big break out game"

He continued on Pickens' development since arriving on campus:

"He's come a long way. He's a really good football player with a little kid's mindset sometimes. He keeps you young, he really does. He's a great guy to have in the locker room and on the field with you. It's a pleasure to go play with him and he makes it fun. That's what you want on your football team. Guys that love football and he loves football."

Fromm was then asked if he's received his NFL Draft evaluation and again he deflected the question to after the bowl game:

"That's something that me and my parents have looked about, and it's something we will talk about after the game. Yes, we've gotten it back but we will wait to talk about it until after the game."

Fromm then talked about James Lynch from Baylor:

"Plays tough, plays physical. He runs around and plays wide open. Any time you have a player, especially an entire defense playing tough and playing physical it makes them pretty hard to beat."

Georgia's offense is predicated on protecting the football. Baylor, on the other hand, leads the country in turnovers gained. Fromm addressed the challenges the Bears present: