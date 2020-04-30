Jake Fromm to wear No. 10 with Buffalo Bills

Jake Fromm is one of the more polarizing players in recent memory in the Georgia football program. Fans were either saddened to see him enter the draft after three seasons, or were happy to see a change in regime, and style for that matter, at the quarterback position.

Well, the scenery and team is no longer the only thing that has changed for Jake Fromm. After a lifetime of wearing the No. 11, he will be changing his number to No. 10 with the Buffalo Bills as announced by the Bills' social media team today.

According to their roster online, the No. 10 is currently held by wide receiver Cole Beasley and the No. 11 is available, which makes you wonder why the switch and what number Beasley will ultimately take.

Nonetheless, Fromm will be in an immediate battle for the backup quarterback position with former USC QB, Matt Barkley and former Texas Tech QB, Davis Webb.

Fromm slipped in the draft to the fifth round where Buffalo Bills GM, Brandon Beane said he was simply too good of a prospect to pass up at that point in the draft despite having their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen.

"I wouldn't have told you going into today that he was on our radar, but we had him in a spot that you just can't ignore and we gave him his due. This guy, he's a winner at the highest level of college. You look at all the guys that come out of the SEC ... He's got all the intangibles. He's smart." - Bills GM, Brandon Beane on Fromm

