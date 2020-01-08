BulldogMaven
Jake Fromm Will Enter the 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

It's been the talk for the better part of the last calendar year. Will Jake Fromm elect to forgo his senior season with the Georgia Bulldogs or would he enter the NFL Draft. 

Well, we now have that answer as the three-year starter at quarterback for the Bulldogs will enter his name into the 2020 NFL Draft despite a down year in his final season with Georgia. 

Less than 50% completion in his final five games as a Georgia Bulldog, some began to really question whether or not Fromm was an NFL caliber quarterback. Though, as James Coley mentioned in his Sugar Bowl press conference, a lot of that can be attributed to inexperienced receiver play and not having Lawrence Cager on the field. 

"When Lawrence Cager played this season, Fromm's completion percentage was upwards to 70%, without him not nearly as high." - James Coley 

So, where does Fromm likely land in this year's quarterback class? He's ranged anywhere from fifth to the first round depending on the evaluator. Todd McShay is an avid Fromm defender saying that those who like to throw dirt on the QB to "Study the tape before you talk to me." 

USATSI_13702634 (1)
QB, Jake Fromm will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

He went on to say that no quarterback in the country gets a worse rap than Fromm. Then there are other NFL scouts who are most attracted by the bigger-bodied quarterbacks with strong arms and dynamic athletic ability. Well, Fromm is none of those. Those evaluators obviously are not smitten by the signal-caller from Houston County 

One thing is for certain, there are few quarterbacks that are more pro-ready for the NFL than Jake Fromm. This is a quarterback that's been at the helm or a true pro-style offense for 42 collegiate games as a starter and has been in charge of all of the pre-checks, pass protections, and audibles. 

In a day and age when collegiate quarterbacks are staring at the sideline for the next play, Jake Fromm has run his own offense for two full seasons and played well as a true freshman in the other. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jordan Jackson
Jordan Jackson

Editor

Disappointed. We would have been overwhelming favorites to win the SEC, had he stayed.

