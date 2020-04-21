Why Jake Fromm's NFL Draft Stock Rises In An Altered Offseason

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding mitigation efforts, NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts have not been able to proceed as normal in their NFL Draft preparations. There have been no in-person pro days or private workouts due to social distancing and travel restrictions.

However, meetings between NFL personnel and aspiring NFL players have been frequent. Due to the ease of utilizing Zoom meetings and technology of the like, and teams actually not being allowed to meeting with prospects face to face, virtual meetings have been stacked up at a rapid pace. All of this, combined with a condensed off-season, bodes well for Jake Fromm.

Fromm audibles at the line of scrimmage

The quarterback position is always the most scrutinized when it comes to the NFL Draft. All 32 teams are looking for a stabilizing, franchise leading, ice in their veins type quarterback to lead their organization. Very few have the long term answer in hand. Hours upon hours and miles upon miles of travel are typically spent evaluating college signal-callers in hopes of finding 'the guy'. Whether it's an organization looking for an immediate starter or an heir apparent to an established, yet aging, leader everybody is anxious to solidify the quarterback room.

Without being able to travel and conduct private workouts, look these athletes in the eye, shake their hand, and all of the other customary procedures that go on before investing years and millions of dollars into a person, intellect, knowledge of pro concepts, and track record become paramount. Also, a scout, coach, GM, or even a team owner can't fall in love with 'arm-talent' or the ability to throw the ball 80 yards on one knee, a la Jamarcus Russell, and overreach on a bust.

All of these are strengths for Jake Fromm.

Fromm scored the second-highest on the Wonderlic, a test that gauges the cognitive abilities and problem-solving aptitude of NFL prospects. Obviously, it is well known that the former Georgia quarterback is smart and that he was able to handle a lot of the burden of getting the Dawgs in and out of plays at the line of scrimmage. Kirby Smart, announcers like Gary Danielson and Kirk Herbstreit, and various quarterback trainers and coaches have raved about the ability of Fromm to absorb knowledge and quickly make decisions based off of said knowledge.

Whether it's a team that is looking for a day one starter or a team looking to fortify their depth and build toward a future starting quarterback, drafting a player that is mentally able to master the complexities of an NFL offense is crucial. After all, even the backup quarterback is one play away from being thrust into action, and with this condensed off-season, it will be even more crucial to find a player that can not only master the offense but can do it quickly.

Fromm has been in this situation before. He came in as the backup to Jacob Eason and in game one, when his number was called, he was ready. His team knew he was ready due to the confidence, poise, and leadership he had displayed throughout the spring and summer. We all know now that Fromm would never look back and he would have more and more responsibility thrust upon him in Georgia's pro-style offense.

What Jake Fromm has put on tape presnap, plus the knowledge he's undoubtedly been able to dole out during virtual meetings with organizations is more than enticing for football purists. NFL Insider Ian Rappaport reported last week that there was a growing buzz on Fromm and that he was the favorite of QB coaches throughout the league. FYI, people, the NFL is a quarterback-driven league and many coordinators and Head Coaches are former quarterback coaches as well.

Despite the consternation of many Georgia fans about the Dawgs' offensive performance during Fromm's junior campaign, true NFL evaluators are going to love the body of work and the ability to read defenses that the three-year starter displayed. With a career touchdown to interception ratio of greater than 4:1, the Wonderlic score, the understanding of defenses, and the familiarity with pro-style concepts, don't be surprised if Jake Fromm goes higher than his late second, early third-round projection. Maybe even much higher.

