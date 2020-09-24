SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Jamaree Salyer talks working with Andrew Thomas and First Start at LT

Jonathan Williams

After the 2019 season, Georgia lost a number of talented guys on the offensive line to the NFL draft. One of those being Andrew Thomas. In the 2021 NFL draft, Thomas was selected with the fourth overall pick by the New York Giants. Replacing a guy like Thomas is no easy task, but as some saw Thomas leaving as a need to fill, Jamaree Salyer saw Thomas' departure as an opportunity. 

When quarantine hit, team football workouts and spring practices were canceled and players had to find their own ways to continue to get better in preparation for the upcoming season. For Salyer, he figured if he wanted to start at tackle, why not go to the guy who was one of the best left tackles in all of college football at the time? Salyer said that he and Thomas, both former Pace Academy Knights turned Georgia Bulldogs, worked out a lot during quarantine and that watching Thomas play in the NFL these last two weeks has gotten Salyer excited knowing he was able to learn under Thomas. 

Salyer and Thomas' relationship goes way back and the two still keep in touch to this day. "I’ve seen him go from middle school to high school, high school to college, and college to the NFL—the highest level. It’s fun to watch him compete. We talk all the time—probably once or twice a week. We just check in on each other. As far as advice, he pretty much gave me everything he had as far as over quarantine and working out. I am excited to see where he goes.”

You don't exactly just replace a guy like Andrew Thomas at left tackle, but what you can do, if you're Georgia, is replace him with the guy who studied under him for a significant period of time. Salyer is looking to make his first start at left tackle on Saturday and he is ready to go out there and compete. "I know they have good edge rushers, and I am excited to see what they got. I worked really hard for this moment. I worked every day during quarantine to keep my weight down and working on my technique. I am really excited to go out there and compete—just to be able to compete against somebody else instead of having our defense every day—it’s exciting.” 

Between working out with former teammate Andrew Thomas and going up against Georgia's defense every day at practice, a player could not ask for any better preparation for their first start at left tackle. The junior offensive linemen got some significant playing time last season but he will be playing an even bigger role this year in solidifying the edge and protecting the quarterback's blindside this season. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Preseason Media Poll- Florida Picked over Georgia to win the East

The SEC Preseason Media Poll has been released and Florida is the favorite to come out the SEC East according to the voters.

Brooks Austin

by

jensengolf7575

Nakobe Dean on Stepping Into a Larger Role in 2020

After an impressive freshman campaign a year ago, sophomore linebacker, Nakobe Dean is stepping into a larger role in 2020 for Georgia.

Brent Wilson

Georgia's depth a bigger advantage in the year of COVID-19

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has noticed numerous soft-tissue injuries early in the 2020 season and highlighted depth as a necessity this season.

Kyle Funderburk

Know your enemy: Georgia vs. Arkansas

Georgia football hasn't played Arkansas since 2014, but the Bulldogs are familiar with the Razorbacks.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

A Deep Dive Into the Development of D'Wan

Few know a quarterback better than the person that's molded their abilities from a very young age. Donovan Dooley is exactly that person for D'Wan Mathis

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

UGA: "We Would Be Happy to Release Our Full Response To Otis Reese's Waiver"

Otis Reese released a statment tuesday night with allegations towards UGA and Kirby Smart. UGA released a statement in response to those allegations.

Brooks Austin

Bold Predictions for 2020 Season

With the 2020 Georgia football season set to kick off this weekend, we bring you bold predictions for the Dawgs.

Brooks Austin

by

Kyle Funderburk

Projected Depth Chart vs Arkansas

As Georgia heads up to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks, here's the projected depth chart based on what we are hearing.

Brooks Austin

Smart Believes He's Filled Holes at Wide Receiver Position

Kirby Smart discussed how the preseason has helped fill the hole at wide receiver and George Pickens talked about how his game has developed as well.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin