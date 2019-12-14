Georgia Bulldogs RB James Cook Arrested

James Cook has played a limited role all season due to the loaded backfield currently at Georgia, and with D'Andre Swift expected to miss the Sugar Bowl, he was due for his fair share of work in the bowl game.

However, the Georgia Bulldogs running back was arrested last night for an open container and an invalid driver's license, according to Athens-Clarke County police records. Both charges are misdemeanor offenses and he was released just before 3:00 AM Saturday morning after posting bond.

The brother of Dalvin Cook — the Minnesota Vikings running back by way of Florida State — James was a 4-star recruit coming into Georgia and experienced the most playing time he's received since early in the year last week against LSU.

Cook has lightning capabilities when the ball is in his hands. The only problem is Georgia has had a tough time finding opportunities for the young man to play.

Cook will be the elder statesman in the running back room next year for Georgia, with Swift expected to be gone and Herrien graduating. Alongside Zamir White and Kendall Milton, the three will be arguably the most talented trio at the tailback position in all of college football.

Certainly, this is not a good look for the back from Miami, Fla., but it's not anything the young man can't recover from. The open container and invalid license are about as innocent as a late-night traffic stop on a Friday evening in Athens, Ga. can get.

Nonetheless, it's a mistake, one that Cook will certainly learn from.

We will keep you posted on further updates as the story continues to develop.

