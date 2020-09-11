SI.com
James Cook prepared for new offense under Todd Monken

Brent Wilson

Once considered one of the nation's top high school running backs, James Cook is now heading into his third year at Georgia.

Playing much of his career as a depth piece and situational back, Cook will now be a featured back in Georgia's offense alongside Zamir White.

After practice Thursday, Cook talked about his excitement heading into the 2020 season under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

On his excitement for this season and if he sees Coach Monken’s type of offense as a new beginning for his performance...

“I am excited to be out there with Coach Monken and the team. Just getting out there and just learning different things and the new offense that we got going on.”

On if he thinks Georgia is still a running team with Coach Monken’s style of offense...

“We are always going to be an RBU team. We’re going to pound the ball. Nothing is going to change—we are RBU.”

On how he thinks Coach Monken’s style suits his style of play and skill set as a player...

“We are just trying to build everything around trying to get better as a team—just getting to know the offense very well, in and out. Like, knowing other people’s jobs and knowing what to do when other people are lining up, and helping tell them what to do. Things like that, I mean we are just [wanting] to get better every day with this new offense we have going on.”

On his offseason, where he is weight-wise and his excitement for the offense this season...

“I put on a lot weight, and just worked hard over the [off]season—like getting my body in tiptop shape and ready to go. For the offense, we just [have to] keep connecting just learning and learning every day.”

On how his development during his time at Georgia has prepared him to break out and make a bigger impact...

“No doubt. I just want to do everything to get my team a win and help my team be successful. I’m willing to do everything—play O-line if I have to, and just do everything to help my team win.

On his relationship with Zamir White and how it has developed over the years...

“We are just looking to be the best version of us and not anyone else—just to keep continuing to push each other every day and working hard. That’s about it—just keep pushing and keep working together.”

